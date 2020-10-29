Feedback from Skywalk Innovation

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
CLIPS: The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:07
Mass shooting in Gugulethu - Gugulethu Development Forum condemns killing
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vincent Domingo - Chairperson at Gugulethu Development Forum
Today at 12:10
Ex-board member Kwinana grilled on SAA contracts at Zondo Inquiry.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Mass murder in Gugulethu - WC Community Policing Forum (CPF) responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Francina Lukas - Chairperson at Western Cape Community Policing Forum
Francina Lucas
Today at 12:15
Inside the Belly of the Beast: Angelo Agrizzi’s explosive memoir gives an inside glimpse into Bosasa & state capture
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Daniel Witz, Agrizzi's lawyer
Today at 12:15
Is Markus jooste facing new charges?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michael Marchant - Researcher at Open Secrets Project
Today at 12:23
Ramaphosa speaks at Infrastructure SA project preparation event
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
Where is the R13-million allocated to construct the Cape Town Minstrel Museum?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem
Today at 12:27
City Power has disputed claims that it's facing a crisis because of a shortage of contractors to help carry out maintenance and emergency repairs in Joburg.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:34
Lincoln Machaba resigns
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lincoln Machaba - Chairperson in Johannesburg at Da Youth
Today at 12:37
Eastern Cape outlines plans for initiation season under COVID-19 restrictions
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mamkeli Ngam, Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson
Today at 12:37
Deer park fire started by homeless people - stop blaming us says homeless action committee
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anda Mazantsana - Chairperson at Homeless Action Committee
Today at 12:41
UIF Ters suspended: Organised labour, DA call for urgent reinstatement.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sizwe Pamla- National spokesperson for Cosatu.
Today at 12:45
Election Day in US as Biden seeks to unseat Trump.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
US Election 2020: Americans choose between Trump and Biden
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 12:52
U.S. Election Day
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof James Krebs
Today at 12:56
Baby Shark' surpasses 'Despacito' to become most-watched YouTube video.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:33
Travel - Garden Route Game Lodge
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anthony Doherty
Today at 13:54
Travel - Franschoek Uncorked festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Danielle Robertson
Today at 14:07
Maintenance of Subways in Cape Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ian Iversen - City Councillor at Claremont Area
Raymond Maseko - Acting Regional Manager Western Cape at PRASA
Raymond Maseko
Today at 14:50
Music with Lilia Lessev
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lillia Lessev
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
R600m to support marginalised SMEs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Sassoon - CEO at Sasfin Holdings Limited
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School- Emotions in Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WCED hasn't 'agreed' to isolated exam rooms for matrics with high temperatures The WCED says it wasn't consulted or informed about the national department's move to offer special isolation exam venues. 3 November 2020 10:49 AM
How will the results of the US election impact the Western Cape? Acting US Consul-General Will Stevens says the US and the WC have strong ties that will remain regardless of US election outcome. 3 November 2020 10:33 AM
Still not ready to head back to gym? Here are your options... Virgin Active wants to hear from its members who are not yet comfortable returning to the brick and mortar gyms. 3 November 2020 9:52 AM
View all Local
Analysis: How former SAA board member admits contracts approved, but not read Ferial Hafajee looks at Tuesday's testimony by former SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana at the Zondo Commission. 3 November 2020 10:25 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform. 2 November 2020 7:24 PM
Zuma foundation verging on contempt of court in Zondo feud, says Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the Jacob Zuma Foundation's remarks about judge Raymond Zondo could constitute contem... 2 November 2020 6:19 PM
View all Politics
SABC to stream its shows on the web – you may need a TV license for your phone The SABC is coming to a phone near you – got a TV license? Refilwe Moloto interviews Andre Wills (Africa Analysis). 3 November 2020 11:46 AM
We’ve got you back(side), toilet roll maker assures panic-buying Brits of supply The Brits are panic-buying toilet paper. Again. This time, however, there are 100 million rolls of “white gold” on standby. 3 November 2020 10:11 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Great White Sharks spotted in Gansbaai waters after 7-month absence "Our first sighting [since 23 March] was on Sunday," says marine biologist Kelly Baker. "Yesterday, we encountered another one." 3 November 2020 8:54 AM
Hay fever symptoms keeping you up at night? 'Insneezia' is a real thing Many allergy sufferers experience the worst of hay fever symptoms at night, which leads to a phenomenon known as “insneezia”. 2 November 2020 7:15 PM
SABC’s internet streaming plans a sensible move, says tech expert Tech expert Duncan McLeod says the SABC's plans to launch its own streaming platform will allow it to monetise content and diversi... 2 November 2020 3:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week. 2 November 2020 7:23 PM
Men, get that 'tache on! It's Movember again Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel explains the global campaign to spotlight men's health. 1 November 2020 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Boris Johnson's new lockdown for November - 'Stay at home' UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on Johnson's announcement and reckons Brits woke up feeling a bit down on Sunday morning. 1 November 2020 10:08 AM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison? The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa. 30 October 2020 5:53 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
View all Opinion

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Feedback from Skywalk Innovation

Feedback from Skywalk Innovation

29 October 2020 9:44 AM

Nedbank Business Ignite is not just a platform for entrepreneurs to tell their stories. It’s a place for them to find practical solutions to their business challenges. In this episode Refilwe Moloto catches up with our winners, starting with Siyabonga Tiwana – who runs Skywalk Innovation, a software development company that helps businesses improve their business and internal processes. We’ll find out what the incubation process has uncovered, what recommendations and objectives have been set, and what steps they are taking to re-ignite their business.


More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Can one still freeze gym memberships without losing out?

3 November 2020 9:33 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The world is holding breath as US citizens head to polls Will

3 November 2020 8:30 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Election Day USA

3 November 2020 7:56 AM

Amber beats Johnny the movie star libel trial is finally over.
 
A fairytale crime the true story of an Indian doctor, a magic lamp & a genie. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

3 November 2020 7:43 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Strict safety protocol for matric exams

3 November 2020 7:38 AM

Matriculants will commence their 2020 final exams on November 5th, under strict safety conditions due to Covid-19. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bronagh Hammond, Director of Commnications for the Western Cape Education Department. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zondo commission hears of SAA irregularities

3 November 2020 7:25 AM

Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee talks to Refilwe Moloto about the very concerning testimony of former SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana at the Zondo commission yesterday, which indicated the board rubber stamped contracts without knowing the details.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: SABC reveal plans media streaming platform

3 November 2020 7:03 AM

Refilwe chats to Andre Wills, Managing Director at Africa Analysis on the SABC's proposed stricter TV licence regulations. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First Great White Shark spotted in Gansbaai since lockdown

3 November 2020 6:38 AM

Marine Dynamics spotted their first Great White shark off the coast of Gansbaai since March. Refilwe chats to marine biologist, Kelly Baker on the significance of this sighting. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

3 November 2020 6:31 AM

With CapeTalk producer Annzra  Denita.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does “Made in China” paraphernalia indicate a Trump victory?

2 November 2020 8:43 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SABC to stream its shows on the web – you may need a TV license for your phone

Business Opinion

[WATCH] Great White Sharks spotted in Gansbaai waters after 7-month absence

Local Lifestyle

We’ve got you back(side), toilet roll maker assures panic-buying Brits of supply

Business World

EC Premier Mabuyane: We need to end violence in our society

3 November 2020 11:58 AM

De Lille: Govt infrastructure investment plan to be carried out transparently

3 November 2020 11:43 AM

Retired Major Motau submits documents to ANC ‘exposing’ enemy within party

3 November 2020 11:42 AM

