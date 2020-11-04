Wanderlust Wednesday - How to be as eco-friendly as possible when visiting nature reserves

Refilwe chats to CapeNature spokesperson, Petro van Rhyn, on the dos and don't when visiting nature reserves, and how to be as eco-friendly as possible to protect our natural settings.
US Correspondent Jagruti Dave speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest news to come out of the US elections as President Donald Trump fights for four more years, against Democrat candidate, Joe Biden.
There are rumours that the killing of seven people in Gugulethu on Monday was linked to rival extortion syndicates. A number of communities have said that such syndicates have moved beyond targeting business owners for protection money, and are now targeting ordinary people as well. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Khayelitsha ward councillor Xolisa Ngwekazi, who has called for greater involvement in neighbourhood watches to counter this problem.
Bernadetta Kabou-Block is a grade 11 learner at Wynberg Girls High, and comes from Vrygrond where shares a small space with 7 others. She would like to finish off her matric year at the school, but needs to come up with the funds to cover the hostel fees. She's created a backabuddy page to reach that goal.
Will Stevens analyses the US election.
Matriculants will commence their 2020 final exams on November 5th, under strict safety conditions due to Covid-19. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bronagh Hammond, Director of Commnications for the Western Cape Education Department.