Wanderlust Wednesday - How to be as eco-friendly as possible when visiting nature reserves

There are rumours that the killing of seven people in Gugulethu on Monday was linked to rival extortion syndicates. A number of communities have said that such syndicates have moved beyond targeting business owners for protection money, and are now targeting ordinary people as well. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Khayelitsha ward councillor Xolisa Ngwekazi, who has called for greater involvement in neighbourhood watches to counter this problem.

arrow_forward