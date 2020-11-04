Extortionists terrorising communities

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:45
Sea Point sinkhole nearly swallows car
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Farouk Robertson - Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept: City Of Ct
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
US Election Watch
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:08
Khayelitsha Extortion Racket
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
#TheConerOffice-Thomas Pays, Founder and CEO of Ozow
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thomas Pays
Today at 11:05
Making sense of the confusion at Traffic Department offices in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Neilson - Mayco member for finance at Mayco member for finance
Today at 11:45
Mind of a Fox with Chantell Illbury on the US elections
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains. 3 November 2020 8:50 PM
Police probe fatal shooting of seven people in Gugulethu The Gugulethu Development Forum says it's possible that the mass shooting in Gugulethu may have been linked to extortion syndicate... 3 November 2020 1:54 PM
Homeless group responds to mountain 'firestarter' allegations and 'vermin' label Homeless Action Committee chair Anda Mazantsana tells CapeTalk the homeless community is not treated as human beings. 3 November 2020 1:25 PM
View all Local
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
How will the results of the US election impact the Western Cape? Acting US Consul-General Will Stevens says the US and the WC have strong ties that will remain regardless of US election outcome. 3 November 2020 10:33 AM
Analysis: How former SAA board member admits contracts approved, but not read Ferial Hafajee looks at Tuesday's testimony by former SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana at the Zondo Commission. 3 November 2020 10:25 AM
View all Politics
SABC to stream its shows on the web – you may need a TV license for your phone The SABC is coming to a phone near you – got a TV license? Refilwe Moloto interviews Andre Wills (Africa Analysis). 3 November 2020 11:46 AM
We’ve got you back(side), toilet roll maker assures panic-buying Brits of supply The Brits are panic-buying toilet paper. Again. This time, however, there are 100 million rolls of “white gold” on standby. 3 November 2020 10:11 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Business
How do dogs know the way home? Homing instinct remains a 'delightful' mystery There are many dogs who have made headlines for their homing instincts, but not all of them have it. 3 November 2020 5:28 PM
Hay fever symptoms keeping you up at night? 'Insneezia' is a real thing Many allergy sufferers experience the worst of hay fever symptoms at night, which leads to a phenomenon known as “insneezia”. 2 November 2020 7:15 PM
SABC’s internet streaming plans a sensible move, says tech expert Tech expert Duncan McLeod says the SABC's plans to launch its own streaming platform will allow it to monetise content and diversi... 2 November 2020 3:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Trump does early 'victory' dance to Village People's YMCA On US election day, Donald Trump posted a highlight reel of his moves with the message 'Vote!Vote!Vote!' 3 November 2020 9:28 PM
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
Markus Jooste (Steinhoff) – the walls are closing in as he faces more charges Last week, the FSCA fined Jooste R121m; the world’s 2nd-largest fine for insider trading ever. Now he may face criminal charges. 3 November 2020 1:17 PM
SABC to stream its shows on the web – you may need a TV license for your phone The SABC is coming to a phone near you – got a TV license? Refilwe Moloto interviews Andre Wills (Africa Analysis). 3 November 2020 11:46 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Extortionists terrorising communities

Extortionists terrorising communities

4 November 2020 7:31 AM

There are rumours that the killing of seven people in Gugulethu on Monday was linked to rival extortion syndicates. A number of communities have said that such syndicates have moved beyond targeting business owners for protection money, and are now targeting ordinary people as well. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Khayelitsha ward councillor Xolisa Ngwekazi, who has called for greater involvement in neighbourhood watches to counter this problem.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The World View - And The Winner Is...

4 November 2020 8:33 AM

Europe’s terror threat levels raised after the attacks in France & Austria. 
 
Be a snitch a U.K. police chief urges us to inform on lockdown breakers. 
 
The Italian escape a village in Italy that’s paying people to live there. 

Latest from the US elections

4 November 2020 7:35 AM

US Correspondent Jagruti Dave speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest news to come out of the US elections as President Donald Trump fights for four more years, against Democrat candidate, Joe Biden. 

Wanderlust Wednesday - How to be as eco-friendly as possible when visiting nature reserves

4 November 2020 7:01 AM

Refilwe chats to CapeNature spokesperson, Petro van Rhyn, on the dos and don't when visiting nature reserves, and how to be as eco-friendly as possible to protect our natural settings. 

Grade 11 learner sets up backabuddy campaign so that she can remain at hostel

4 November 2020 6:42 AM

Bernadetta Kabou-Block is a grade 11 learner at Wynberg Girls High, and comes from Vrygrond where shares a small space with 7 others. She would like to finish off her matric year at the school, but needs to come up with the funds to cover the hostel fees. She's created a backabuddy page to reach that goal. 

Can one still freeze gym memberships without losing out?

3 November 2020 9:33 AM
The world is holding its breath as US citizens head to polls

3 November 2020 8:30 AM

Will Stevens analyses the US election.

The World View - Election Day USA

3 November 2020 7:56 AM

Amber beats Johnny the movie star libel trial is finally over.
 
A fairytale crime the true story of an Indian doctor, a magic lamp & a genie. 

#IFQSAT

3 November 2020 7:43 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

Strict safety protocol for matric exams

3 November 2020 7:38 AM

Matriculants will commence their 2020 final exams on November 5th, under strict safety conditions due to Covid-19. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bronagh Hammond, Director of Commnications for the Western Cape Education Department. 

Trending

Markus Jooste (Steinhoff) – the walls are closing in as he faces more charges

Business Opinion

US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'

Business World

Book delves into psyche of the 'Karen' - the world's most annoying white woman

Local

EWN Highlights

PIC appoints Hako as COO, Van Heerden as chief risk officer

4 November 2020 8:17 AM

ANC NEC will not be disbanded, says Mantashe in wake of Motau document leak

4 November 2020 7:31 AM

Kwinana won't give Zondo Inquiry copies of her forex trading firm's email policy

4 November 2020 7:08 AM

