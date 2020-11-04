The World View - And The Winner Is...

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:46
Book: GiGi: Nipple Caps and G-strings (A Bare-all Memoir)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:09
US elections 2020 Joe Biden edges ahead
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 18:13
Local currency dips below R16.00 to the dollar as US elections comes to a head
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Nhamo - Head of Trading and Currency Specialist at Ironhead Trading
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Sappi's debt reaches R31 billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steve Binnie - Chief Executive Officer at Sappi
Today at 19:08
Starbucks - bucking the 2020 trend with eight store openings in four weeks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Maizey - Founder and Head at Rand Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Why engineering mindsets make the worst and best builders of businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance : Side Hustles (additional incomes to supplement salaries)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Road linked to deadly Buttskop crossing upgraded as an interim safety measure Road maintenance has been completed on the street linked to the Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath in an effort to reduce the r... 5 November 2020 1:59 PM
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions. 5 November 2020 1:32 PM
'They will shoot me in front of my wife and kids. Government, please help us!' "Can we live in this fear forever?" says Khayelitsha resident Thandi. "If they come to collect; what if I don’t have money?" 5 November 2020 11:54 AM
View all Local
DA calls on Zondo Commission to look into alleged ANC kickbacks for Dirco posts It's alleged that career diplomats and ambassadors have paid bribes to Luthuli House in exchange for favourable positions overseas... 5 November 2020 3:19 PM
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!' Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 8:52 PM
Dudu Myeni Zooms into Zondo and invokes right to silence Journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to CapeTalk's John Maytham about Dudu Myeni's appearance before the Zondo Commission 4 November 2020 4:13 PM
View all Politics
'Once SAA starts flying, it’ll need more money' "That R10.5 billion will, literally, disappear once it reaches SAA. Once it starts flying, it’ll need more," says Babalo Ndenze. 5 November 2020 3:04 PM
'Government wants to force Netflix to carry 30% South African content' The South African government wants a 30% local content quota for streaming services, reports MyBroadband. 5 November 2020 1:16 PM
Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown "I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell, six hours into our lockdown," says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 5 November 2020 9:05 AM
View all Business
How 'above-the-keyboard' dressing has become a fashion trend Anja Joubert, Trends Director at Superbalist, analyses how fashion trends have turned upside down due to Covid-19 and lockdowns 5 November 2020 6:23 AM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided. 4 November 2020 5:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
UK vegan Bovril you just can't 'beet'? The company which has produced the famous beefy drink for 120 years is moving with the times and adding a plant-based beetroot ver... 5 November 2020 2:18 PM
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions. 5 November 2020 1:32 PM
Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown "I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell, six hours into our lockdown," says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 5 November 2020 9:05 AM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy? It's still illegal in Europe, but no worse than other cars in its segment sold here, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 4 November 2020 3:34 PM
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system? "No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail." 4 November 2020 1:31 PM
Thuli Madonsela wants YOU to support her 'Marshall Plan' for South Africa “In a country like ours it's criminal that we have hungry people," says Thuli Madonsela. Enter the Musa Plan for Social Justice... 4 November 2020 11:10 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The World View - And The Winner Is...

The World View - And The Winner Is...

4 November 2020 8:33 AM

Europe’s terror threat levels raised after the attacks in France & Austria. 
 
Be a snitch a U.K. police chief urges us to inform on lockdown breakers. 
 
The Italian escape a village in Italy that’s paying people to live there. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

US election results and impact on SA markets

5 November 2020 8:48 AM

Markets react different things, and then they,in turn, have an impact on other markets

In the lead up to this week's election in the USA, the Rand started November on the front foot for emerging market currencies,  
 
Gold, though, continue to be negatively affected by the stronger US Dollar, 
How can we expect them to react to the US election results? 

Andre Cilliers is the director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE, and he joins us now

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

5 November 2020 8:44 AM

Guest: Prof Irina Filatova.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

5 November 2020 8:36 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Other Candidates

5 November 2020 7:58 AM

A 4 week shutdown England’s new lockdown has begun.

A Monster on sonar the Loch Ness monster has been “sighted” again.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Extortion gangs holding community in state of fear

5 November 2020 7:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ndithini Thyido of the Khayelitsha Development Forum about the continued threats to residents by brutal extortion gangs.

While many people would be happy to have a successful career which allows them to buy thingssuch as a decent car or a home furnished with modern conveniences, residents in places such as Khayelitsha are living in fear and having to pay alleged extortion syndicates their hard-earned cash in order to not have their homes or cars damaged or attacked. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursday - Changing purchase behaviours in a post-Covid world

5 November 2020 7:01 AM

This week on Trendspotting Thursday, Ryan McFadyen of Have You Heard continues the discussion of consumer purchase behaviour in a post-Covid world

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How has lockdown changed our fashion?

5 November 2020 6:42 AM

How has lockdown impacted the fashion industry? Refilwe chats to Anja Joubert, Trends Director at Superbalist to find out. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

5 November 2020 6:38 AM

With CapeTalk producer Annzra Denita.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sea Point pothole nearly swallows car

4 November 2020 9:11 AM

Farouk Robertson of the City's Water and Sanitation department explains how a massive pothole formed in Sea Point, nearly swallowing a car.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

4 November 2020 8:47 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Government wants to force Netflix to carry 30% South African content'

Business

'They will shoot me in front of my wife and kids. Government, please help us!'

Local

Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown

Business World

EWN Highlights

Mockery, bias & admiration: How the world has reacted to US vote

5 November 2020 4:44 PM

Soweto pupils relieved after first matric exam amid COVID disruptions

5 November 2020 4:41 PM

SOE-bailouts fuel heated debate in Parliament

5 November 2020 4:35 PM

