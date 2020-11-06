Bernadetta's Back-a-Buddy update

We check in now with Bernadetta Kabou-Block, the inspirational grade 11 learner at Wynberg Girls High.

If you recall, she really wants to finish off her matric year at the school but needs to come up with the funds.

She has created a backabuddy page to reach that goal, 'A journey with Bernie.'



The talented young singer from Vrygrond gives us an update this morning.