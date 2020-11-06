The World View - Ballots & Law Suits

Drug submarines South American drug lords are going underwater.
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby is back by popular demand. For her second comedy special, she digs deep into the complexities of popularity, identity and her most unusual dog park encounter.
2. Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It
Insecure's Yvonne Orji brings her razor-sharp wit and confidence to the stage in her first comedy special. Both celebrating and poking fun at her strict Nigerian-American upbringing, Yvonne examines her journey from pre-med to comedy.
3. Ali Wong: Baby Cobra (Netflix)
Ali Wong's stand-up special delves into her sexual adventures. hoarding, the rocky road to pregnancy and why feminism is terrible.
Premier Alan Winde speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the state of the province when it comes to Covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
#IFSAT: Refilwe says Gordhan should have the balls to tell us the real reason they saving SAALISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Home Affairs' Modiri Matthews, the acting deputy DG for Immigration Services, about concerns raised by a listener about the process to enter the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk producer Annzra Denita.
MP Alf Lees speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the briefing to Scopa by Minister Pravin Gordhan relating to the funding and future of SAA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We check in now with Bernadetta Kabou-Block, the inspirational grade 11 learner at Wynberg Girls High.
If you recall, she really wants to finish off her matric year at the school but needs to come up with the funds.
She has created a backabuddy page to reach that goal, 'A journey with Bernie.'
The talented young singer from Vrygrond gives us an update this morning.
This week on Everyday Xhosa, Qingqile Mdlulwana teaches us about the word "tshotsho", and it means "I told you so" and "serves you right".LISTEN TO PODCAST