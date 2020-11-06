The World View - Ballots & Law Suits

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:46
Julia Church: SOUTH AFRICAN SONGSTRESS MAKES WAVES ABROAD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Church - Musician
Today at 18:09
The EU questions SA's black empowerment laws
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kganki Matabane - Chief Executive at Black Business Council (BBC)
Today at 18:15
SAA's former chair, Dudu Myeni tried to stonewall State Capture Inquiry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Camissa Coffee - Come Back Coffee Campaign saves coffee shops and cafe's and increases turnover
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Theo Snyckers - co-founder at Camissa Coffee
Latest Local
Contactless ordering system at new Covid-19 designed dining spot in Kloof Street Four dining brands owned by The Real Foods Group have collaborated to create a Covid-19 conscious dining experience in Kloof Stree... 6 November 2020 5:29 PM
[WATCH] EFF members protest outside CT high school following 'whites only' event Members of the EFF have gathered outside Brackenfell High School protesting against an alleged whites-only event at the school. 6 November 2020 1:58 PM
Activist waiting on police to act on tip-off linked to Manenberg teen's death A teenage boy who had a mental disability has died after being hit in the head by a stray gang bullet while asleep in his bed. 6 November 2020 1:25 PM
View all Local
96 by-elections in South Africa next Wednesday: Here are the projected trends CEO at Hlaziya Solutions Paul Berkowitz has analysed possible trends and outcomes in areas such as Phokwane and Knysna. 6 November 2020 1:42 PM
Dudu Myeni faces possible criminal charges for naming protected witness Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni revealed the name of a protected witness at the state capture inqu... 6 November 2020 11:43 AM
Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown WInde says please use the 3 Cs to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Cape Town to avoid another lockdown. 6 November 2020 11:28 AM
View all Politics
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300 Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments. 6 November 2020 11:24 AM
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
Local boutique helps breast cancer survivors find the perfect bra fit Like B4 is a dedicated store in Bellville which specialises in post-mastectomy bra products and fittings. 6 November 2020 4:04 PM
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik's cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don't feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe's - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
UK vegan Bovril you just can't 'beet'? The company which has produced the famous beefy drink for 120 years is moving with the times and adding a plant-based beetroot ver... 5 November 2020 2:18 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The World View - Ballots & Law Suits

The World View - Ballots & Law Suits

6 November 2020 8:05 AM

Drug submarines South American drug lords are going underwater. 
 
Airlines’ alternatives some creativity in the absence of passengers. 
 
The Christmas couple it’s a marriage made in festive heaven. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Empty stadia neutralising home ground advantage? Ross Tucker

6 November 2020 9:48 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BINGE CLUB: Comedy specials

6 November 2020 8:40 AM

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby is back by popular demand. For her second comedy special, she digs deep into the complexities of popularity, identity and her most unusual dog park encounter. 

2. Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It
Insecure's Yvonne Orji brings her razor-sharp wit and confidence to the stage in her first comedy special. Both celebrating and poking fun at her strict Nigerian-American upbringing, Yvonne examines her journey from pre-med to comedy.

3. Ali Wong: Baby Cobra (Netflix) 

Ali Wong's stand-up special delves into her sexual adventures. hoarding, the rocky road to pregnancy and why feminism is terrible. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 wrap

6 November 2020 8:35 AM

Premier Alan Winde speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the state of the province when it comes to Covid-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT: Refilwe says Gordhan should have the balls to tell us the real reason they saving SAA

6 November 2020 7:44 AM

#IFSAT: Refilwe says Gordhan should have the balls to tell us the real reason they saving SAA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Immigration matters addressed

6 November 2020 7:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Home Affairs' Modiri Matthews, the acting deputy DG for Immigration Services, about concerns raised by a listener about the process to enter the country. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

6 November 2020 7:31 AM

With CapeTalk producer Annzra Denita.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister Gordhan v Scopa

6 November 2020 7:25 AM

MP Alf Lees speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the briefing to Scopa by Minister Pravin Gordhan relating to the funding and future of SAA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bernadetta's Back-a-Buddy update

6 November 2020 7:17 AM

We check in now with Bernadetta Kabou-Block, the inspirational grade 11 learner at Wynberg Girls High.
If you recall, she really wants to finish off her matric year at the school but needs to come up with the funds. 
She has created a backabuddy page to reach that goal, 'A journey with Bernie.'

The talented young singer from Vrygrond gives us an update this morning.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa - TSHOTSHO

6 November 2020 7:14 AM

This week on Everyday Xhosa, Qingqile Mdlulwana teaches us about the word "tshotsho", and it means "I told you so" and "serves you right". 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town Dep Mayor: Why traffic licence centres are shutting doors early

Local Politics

[WATCH] EFF members protest outside CT high school following 'whites only' event

Local

Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

More security for Biden as he edges toward win: report

6 November 2020 4:16 PM

Dudu Myeni's take on why Nhlanhla Nene was sacked as finance minister

6 November 2020 3:31 PM

Cosatu: Cut politicians' salaries instead of freezing public servants' increases

6 November 2020 3:10 PM

