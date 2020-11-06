Covid-19 wrap

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:45
Patrick Wales- Homeless Entrepreneurs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Patrick Wales
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-A weak economy puts student loans at risk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Build Peace 2020 conference
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Fergus Turner
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Monday's- The Butchers Wife
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:23
Langa SAPS Imbizo - community leader responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mahlubi Zibi - Secretary at Langa Safety Patrol
Today at 12:37
Good
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
FF plus
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pieter Groenewald - Leader at Freedom Front Plus
Pieter Groenewald
Today at 12:45
xcx
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 18:12
Third time's a charm of Joe Biden as he win US presidency
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hans Nichols - Political reporter at Axios
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money: Ralf Schmitt Ndlovu Youth Choir Conductor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralf Schmitt - Conductor at Roedean Girls Choir
Latest Local
Informal settlement named 'Lockdown' springs up on Cape Town's train tracks EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm describes the informal settlement that has been built on the Cape Town Central Line. 9 November 2020 10:12 AM
'Rapists roam free' due to massive DNA backlog, says pressure group Pressure group Action Society says DNA backlogs and incompetent officials are failing sexual assault victims across South Africa. 8 November 2020 12:34 PM
City of Cape Town agrees to send Kataza home to Slangkop After over 70 days CoCT lawyers met with Ryno Engelbrecht's legal team and Cape Nature with NCC will be overseeing his relocation. 7 November 2020 5:07 PM
View all Local
Over R200 million in irregular spending probed at Western Cape municipalities Municipalities across the province are investigating alleged irregular and unauthorised expenditure amounting to over R200 million... 9 November 2020 10:26 AM
[IN MEMES] 'You're fired' - The internet reacts to Trump's US election defeat Celebrities and social media users around the world have responded to Trump's loss by posting spicy memes and videos. 8 November 2020 2:06 PM
Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda President-elect Joe Biden has a lengthy to-do list. Here are some of the major tasks he has to tackle in his first 100 days in off... 8 November 2020 10:49 AM
View all Politics
Slip and trip injuries: Where does the buck stop? Why supermarkets aren't liable Personal injury lawyer Henry Shields says many companies no longer take responsibility for injuries occurring on their property. 9 November 2020 8:59 AM
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300 Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments. 6 November 2020 11:24 AM
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
View all Business
Top chef Zola Nene dishes on meeting Gordon Ramsay and 'working her way up' SA's bubbly celebrity chef Zola Nene chats to Sara-Jayne King about her culinary journey and some of the major milestones in her c... 7 November 2020 12:05 PM
Trail runner Karoline Hanks takes on 13 Peaks Challenge in aid of turtle rescue Trail runner and environmental activist Karoline Hanks will be running her second 13 Peaks Challenge next month to raise money for... 7 November 2020 8:54 AM
Local boutique helps breast cancer survivors find the perfect bra fit Like B4 is a dedicated store in Bellville which specialises in post-mastectomy bra products and fittings. 6 November 2020 4:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda President-elect Joe Biden has a lengthy to-do list. Here are some of the major tasks he has to tackle in his first 100 days in off... 8 November 2020 10:49 AM
[WATCH] 'We must restore the soul of America': Biden and Harris victory speeches President-elect Joe Biden has promised to unify rather than divide US citizens during his victory speech after winning the 2020 US... 8 November 2020 10:08 AM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik’s cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Covid-19 wrap

Covid-19 wrap

6 November 2020 8:35 AM

Premier Alan Winde speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the state of the province when it comes to Covid-19.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Cape's R200 million irregular expenditure probes

9 November 2020 8:55 AM

Local Government Head of the Department, Graham Paulse, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about 258 probes in Cape municipalities, relating to possible irregular expenditure totalling more than R200million.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Cameroon Archbishop kidnapped

9 November 2020 8:04 AM

Former Ivrean prime minister arrested for sedition.

Zimbabwe fury at Donald Trump being compared to Robert Mugabe.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT:

9 November 2020 7:55 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Informal settlement springs up on central line tracks

9 November 2020 7:46 AM

EyeWitnessNews reporter Kaylynn Palm visited the community of Lockdown, who have built their homes across the tracks of the central train line, which has not been running in more than a year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Biden Trumps Trump

9 November 2020 7:28 AM

Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits, Prof John Stremlau, joins Refilwe Moloto to look at how Joe Biden wrapped up a controversial U.S election, and what his first few weeks in the job will look like.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday: Bitcoin's rise sparks new debate amid pandemic

9 November 2020 6:55 AM

The debate over Bitcoin is the so-called "digital gold" or if it is way too risky to invest in was reignited after the cryptocurrency reached  $15 000 dollars in value. Refilwe speaks to Farzam Ehsani, co-Founder and CEO at VALR, South Africa's leading cryptocurrency exchange to get some clarity. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal injury liability case? Good luck getting day in court

9 November 2020 6:39 AM

Personal injury law specialist Henry Shields says that there are more companies who are now washing their hands from responsibility for injuries which take place on their property, by passing the blame to outside service providers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

9 November 2020 6:33 AM

With CapeTalk producer Annzra Denita.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Empty stadia neutralising home ground advantage?

6 November 2020 9:48 AM

With lockdown restrictions around the world, it is now familiar to see professional teams taking on each other in empty stadia. But is this taking away the very notion of having homeground advantage? Refilwe Moloto speaks to sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Binge Club: Comedy specials

6 November 2020 8:40 AM

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby is back by popular demand. For her second comedy special, she digs deep into the complexities of popularity, identity and her most unusual dog park encounter. 

2. Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It
Insecure's Yvonne Orji brings her razor-sharp wit and confidence to the stage in her first comedy special. Both celebrating and poking fun at her strict Nigerian-American upbringing, Yvonne examines her journey from pre-med to comedy.

3. Ali Wong: Baby Cobra (Netflix) 

Ali Wong's stand-up special delves into her sexual adventures. hoarding, the rocky road to pregnancy and why feminism is terrible. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda

Politics World

City of Cape Town agrees to send Kataza home to Slangkop

Local Politics

[IN MEMES] 'You're fired' - The internet reacts to Trump's US election defeat

Politics

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Commission hears evidence related to Denel

9 November 2020 10:26 AM

An ex-president Trump fair game for social media rules

9 November 2020 10:15 AM

Limpopo police arrest traditional healer for allegedly raping woman

9 November 2020 9:57 AM

