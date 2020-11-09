Personal injury liability case? Good luck getting day in court

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)



Hannah Gadsby is back by popular demand. For her second comedy special, she digs deep into the complexities of popularity, identity and her most unusual dog park encounter.



2. Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It

Insecure's Yvonne Orji brings her razor-sharp wit and confidence to the stage in her first comedy special. Both celebrating and poking fun at her strict Nigerian-American upbringing, Yvonne examines her journey from pre-med to comedy.



3. Ali Wong: Baby Cobra (Netflix)



Ali Wong's stand-up special delves into her sexual adventures. hoarding, the rocky road to pregnancy and why feminism is terrible.

