The Social Rundown

Features
News
Today at 07:07
We need to adhere better to avoid stricter lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi
Today at 07:20
SIU to investigate National Lotteries Commission
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Anti-Corruption Task Team
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
latest on Ace
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Property rentals
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 13:07
On the couch - young entrepreneur develops app to help doctors and patients with online consultations
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marc Knowles
Today at 14:07
Advice - Everything you need to know about Wills - part 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alex Simeonides CEO of capital legacy
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Multichoice results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Monthly “mystery box” service that delivers pot plants and more
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saffron de la Rouviere - Founder & Owner at Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Licensing an idea for business owners.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: How you can make your retirement savings last for longer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Restrictions on international travel to be lifted, alcohol sale rules relaxed President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans after growing speculation about a return to a stricter lockdown. 11 November 2020 8:43 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africans at 8pm tonight The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening. 11 November 2020 5:23 PM
SA's newest airline 'Lift' won't be price cutting says founder New kid on the block Lift will start receiving passengers from 10 December 2020 with a focus on competitive pricing. 11 November 2020 5:14 PM
View all Local
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Looming charges for Magashule not a serious issue for the ANC, says analyst Political analyst Xolani Dube isn't convinced that the arrest warrant for Ace Magashule is a turning point for the ANC. 11 November 2020 5:16 PM
[UPDATE] It's confirmed: Ramaphosa will address South Africans at 8pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Wednesday night, the Presidency has now confirmed. 11 November 2020 3:47 PM
View all Politics
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
New car sales in South Africa increases for the 4th month in a row In the market for a new car? There are deals galore, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 11 November 2020 2:33 PM
Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying A R1 million home loan costs about R7800 per month right now. What is your rent? What are the pros and cons of buying? 11 November 2020 12:02 PM
View all Business
Bombarded by enticing Black Friday promotions? Be vigilant, warns NCC The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged consumers to be more vigilant when purchasing Black Friday goods, especially onli... 11 November 2020 3:28 PM
Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke) Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira. 11 November 2020 10:35 AM
CapeNature reopens popular Whale Trail after major upgrades The world-renowned Whale trail hike in the De Hoop Nature Reserve has reopened to the public after almost two years of refurbishme... 10 November 2020 4:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
View all Entertainment
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The Social Rundown

The Social Rundown

10 November 2020 6:32 AM

With CapeTalk producer Annzra Denita.


More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Trendspotting Thursday: Athletes Activism

12 November 2020 6:59 AM

With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

12 November 2020 6:47 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS deadline for e-filing submissions

12 November 2020 6:43 AM

Do you submit your taxes via e-filing? Well the deadline to submit is 16 November 2020. To find out how the process went this year and to learn what you need to double-check, Refilwe chats to Marcia Ujobolo, senior specialist in digital channels at SARS.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Panel - Community cohesion helped or hindered by digital realm?

11 November 2020 8:39 AM

Humans are social animals, and the current pandemic and need to socially distance from each other has led to less interaction on a physical level, and a greater reliance on digital substitutes. But is it helping us fulfil the need or is it causing a division in our community structures? Our two panelists are Vanessa Raphaely, the media consultant, journalist, and author who started "The Village" Facebook group, and Prof Lindy Heinecken, the head of the Department of Sociology at Stellenbosch University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Biden / Trump Battle

11 November 2020 8:02 AM

A Ceasefire In Azerbaijan Russia is policing a truce with Armenia. 

An Armistice Day Original a clever idea from the War Graves Commission. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

11 November 2020 7:38 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brackenfell HS SGB loses court bid against EFF

11 November 2020 7:36 AM

IOL'S Marvin Charles was at the Cape High Court where the School Governing Body (SGB) of Brackenfell High School failed in its bid to obtain an urgent court interdict to prohibit the EFF from holding any further protests outside the school.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Warrant of arrest out for Ace Magashule

11 November 2020 7:25 AM

Author of Gangster State, investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the issuing of a warrant of arrest for ANC secretary general, Ace Magashule.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesday - Cape Country Routes

11 November 2020 6:59 AM

Planning a road trip in the Cape? Cape Country Routes have a selection of hidden gems, accommodation and activities that you can choose from to plan your perfect getaway. Refilwe chat to William Stephens, chairman of Cape Country Routes and the owner of De Hoop Collection to find out more about their offerings. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurants can look forward to offering al fresco style dining experience

11 November 2020 6:53 AM

The City of Cape Town has cut the rent for sidewalk spaces so that restaurants can make use of them as dining areas, in a bid  to revitalise the economy in the CBD while allowing for social distancing. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alderman James Vos to find out more. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restrictions on international travel to be lifted, alcohol sale rules relaxed

Business Local Politics

Brackenfell High SGB loses court bid to stop EFF protests

Local Politics

US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high

World

EWN Highlights

'I want him to pay,' says EFF member hit with bat in Brackenfell violence

12 November 2020 6:59 AM

Late Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu remembered as honest & dedicated

12 November 2020 6:42 AM

Hong Kong legislature sits without democrats after exodus

12 November 2020 6:38 AM

