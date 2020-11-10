Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
latest on Ace
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Property rentals
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
World Diabetes Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:27
By-elections results: DA took a pounding
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch - young entrepreneur develops app to help doctors and patients with online consultations
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marc Knowles
Today at 14:07
Advice - Everything you need to know about Wills - part 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alex Simeonides CEO of capital legacy
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Multichoice results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Monthly “mystery box” service that delivers pot plants and more
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saffron de la Rouviere - Founder & Owner at Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Licensing an idea for business owners.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: How you can make your retirement savings last for longer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Covid-19 resurgence driven by poorly ventilated indoor gatherings - Prof Madhi It’s summer; we’re lucky. Avoid indoor gatherings, or keep them small and well-ventilated, suggests Prof Shabir Madhi. 12 November 2020 9:26 AM
Restrictions on international travel to be lifted, alcohol sale rules relaxed President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans after growing speculation about a return to a stricter lockdown. 11 November 2020 8:43 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africans at 8pm tonight The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening. 11 November 2020 5:23 PM
View all Local
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Looming charges for Magashule not a serious issue for the ANC, says analyst Political analyst Xolani Dube isn't convinced that the arrest warrant for Ace Magashule is a turning point for the ANC. 11 November 2020 5:16 PM
[UPDATE] It's confirmed: Ramaphosa will address South Africans at 8pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Wednesday night, the Presidency has now confirmed. 11 November 2020 3:47 PM
View all Politics
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
SA's newest airline 'Lift' won't be price cutting says founder New kid on the block Lift will start receiving passengers from 10 December 2020 with a focus on competitive pricing. 11 November 2020 5:14 PM
New car sales in South Africa increases for the 4th month in a row In the market for a new car? There are deals galore, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 11 November 2020 2:33 PM
View all Business
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
Bombarded by enticing Black Friday promotions? Be vigilant, warns NCC The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged consumers to be more vigilant when purchasing Black Friday goods, especially onli... 11 November 2020 3:28 PM
Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying A R1 million home loan costs about R7800 per month right now. What is your rent? What are the pros and cons of buying? 11 November 2020 12:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
View all Entertainment
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
10 November 2020 7:50 AM


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

12 November 2020 8:52 AM

With Prof Dilip  Menon |  Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Anti-Corruption Task Team

12 November 2020 8:46 AM

Scopa chair, Mkhuleko Hlengwa speaks to Refilwe Moloto about a briefing by government’s anti-corruption task team on progress it is making in investigating over 200 cases of state corruption and fraud.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Coronavirus Surge

12 November 2020 8:18 AM

Remembrance day targeted a bomb blast in Saudi Arabia. 
 
Vanishing democracy mass political resignations in Hong Kong. 
 
The funeral top 10 it appears our end of life music tastes are changing. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SIU to investigate National Lotteries Commission

12 November 2020 8:01 AM

Karam Singh, head of Legals and Investigations at Corruption Watch speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance of President Cyril Ramaphosa having signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit to probe alleged corruption in the National Lotteries Commission. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We need to adhere better to avoid stricter lockdown

12 November 2020 7:27 AM

Wits vaccinology expert, Prof Shabir Madhi speaks to Refilwe Moloto about President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that swift action needs to be taken in certain Covid-19 hotspots - including the Cape - if we are to avoid going back to a more strict lockdown level.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursday: Athletes Activism

12 November 2020 6:59 AM

With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

12 November 2020 6:47 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS deadline for e-filing submissions

12 November 2020 6:43 AM

Do you submit your taxes via e-filing? Well the deadline to submit is 16 November 2020. To find out how the process went this year and to learn what you need to double-check, Refilwe chats to Marcia Ujobolo, senior specialist in digital channels at SARS.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Panel - Community cohesion helped or hindered by digital realm?

11 November 2020 8:39 AM

Humans are social animals, and the current pandemic and need to socially distance from each other has led to less interaction on a physical level, and a greater reliance on digital substitutes. But is it helping us fulfil the need or is it causing a division in our community structures? Our two panelists are Vanessa Raphaely, the media consultant, journalist, and author who started "The Village" Facebook group, and Prof Lindy Heinecken, the head of the Department of Sociology at Stellenbosch University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Biden / Trump Battle

11 November 2020 8:02 AM

A Ceasefire In Azerbaijan Russia is policing a truce with Armenia. 

An Armistice Day Original a clever idea from the War Graves Commission. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 resurgence driven by poorly ventilated indoor gatherings - Prof Madhi

Local

Restrictions on international travel to be lifted, alcohol sale rules relaxed

Business Local Politics

US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high

World

UDM remembers late Mongameli Bobani for 'good work he did for people of NMB'

12 November 2020 9:38 AM

Vehicles stoned, buses torched in Khayelitsha protest

12 November 2020 9:00 AM

Preliminary vote counting shows DA the biggest loser in by-elections

12 November 2020 8:23 AM

