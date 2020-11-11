Humans are social animals, and the current pandemic and need to socially distance from each other has led to less interaction on a physical level, and a greater reliance on digital substitutes. But is it helping us fulfil the need or is it causing a division in our community structures? Our two panelists are Vanessa Raphaely, the media consultant, journalist, and author who started "The Village" Facebook group, and Prof Lindy Heinecken, the head of the Department of Sociology at Stellenbosch University.

arrow_forward