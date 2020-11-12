Anti-Corruption Task Team

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
125
Today at 05:10
Ace Magashule to appears in Bloemfontein Magistrates court today
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Thabo Meeko - Free State Provincial Spokesperson at ANC
Guests
Thabo Meeko - Free State Provincial Spokesperson at ANC
125
Today at 05:46
Cant beat them join them, new DSTV decoder with Netflix integration
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
South Africans at greater diabetes risk during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Terry Harris - Head dietician at Discovery Vitality
Guests
Terry Harris - Head dietician at Discovery Vitality
125
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa [word of the week]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: By-election winners and losers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Berkowitz - CEO at Hlaziya Solutions
Guests
Paul Berkowitz - CEO at Hlaziya Solutions
125
Today at 07:20
Khayelitsha chaos : protestors speak
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 08:07
Trail...blazer: Peter Wagenaar
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Wagenaar - ... at Atlantic Seaboard Arson Victim
Guests
Peter Wagenaar - ... at Atlantic Seaboard Arson Victim
125
Today at 08:21
City Faves: Animal Ocean Seal Snorkeling
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lauren van Noort
Guests
Lauren van Noort
125
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chiponda Chimbelu
Guests
Chiponda Chimbelu
125
Today at 10:33
More controversy around the release of Kataza
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Morne Mostert-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Dr Morne Mostert
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Dr Morne Mostert
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up