Latest Local
Everything you need to know about free entry to national parks from Monday Free Access Week is from 16-20 November. SANParks has added bonus days to include the weekend at some Cape national parks. 15 November 2020 2:57 PM
UbuntuCare provides 500k free masks, employment for 250 seamstresses The public-private partnership is aimed primarily at empowering women in vulnerable communities, says UbuntuCare's Fiona Hadley. 15 November 2020 2:00 PM
Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country Shepherd Bushiri posted a statement on his Twitter page that he has gone to Malawi saying he fears for their safety. 14 November 2020 11:56 AM
Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court "Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..." 13 November 2020 1:23 PM
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents "Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 12 November 2020 1:55 PM
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban. 14 November 2020 10:16 AM
Pneumonia: what are the causes and how is it treated? Dr Charl van Loggerenberg breaks down the causes for lower respiratory tract infection, which typically refers to lung infections. 14 November 2020 8:30 AM
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free Check out these events happening around The Mother City. 14 November 2020 7:34 AM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year Electoral fraud threatens to derail avian democracy! reports New Zealand's media. The furore's all about a tiny little kiwi. 15 November 2020 12:24 PM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
#IFSAT

#IFSAT

11 November 2020 7:38 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Cape Town resident's trees allegedly poisoned to stop passersby eating fruit

13 November 2020 10:58 AM

Arthur talks to Refilwe Moloto about what happened.

Trail...blazer: Peter Wagenaar

13 November 2020 10:09 AM

Peter Wagenaar's Mini was torched during lockdown, probably because he was feeding the homeless out of his car. The shell of that car is being unveiled as a mobile art installation this weekend. 

City Faves: Animal Ocean Seal Snorkeling

13 November 2020 8:47 AM

Animal Ocean Sea Snorkeling has been selected by a listener as our latest City Fave - where we highlight the best businesses, services, museums, outdoor areas or anything amazing in Cape Town.

The World View - Good & Bad Covid News

13 November 2020 8:27 AM

Jubilee planning for what will be the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Ire accent In Ireland the Irish are not happy about a new Emily Blunt movie. 

#IFSAT

13 November 2020 7:53 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

Khayelitsha chaos protestors speak

13 November 2020 7:42 AM

The N2 highway and parts of Khayelitsha were shut down yesterday and buses torched as informal settlement resident demanded electricity and water. Thabiso Ngwevu, a representative from the protesting community, speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

By-election winners and losers

13 November 2020 7:29 AM

Paul Berkowitz, CEO of Hlaziya Solutions speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the outcome of by-elections in 95 wards across South Africa.

Everyday Xhosa - Khetha

13 November 2020 7:01 AM

Today’s isiXhosa word is KHETHA, K-H-E-T-H-A, it means choose; pick (verb). In some instances, it can mean to discriminate. But let’s stick to choose, like the citizens of the US, is Trump the most delusional politician in history, did he really believe he would win? Futhi mna, I feel bad for the Americans, they really didn’t have much to khetha from, it was either Biden, Trump or Kanye. Kanye was on the ballot. Bizarre.


With Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent  at Everyday Xhosa.

 

#IFSAT

13 November 2020 6:47 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

South Africans at greater diabetes risk during lockdown

13 November 2020 6:46 AM

November 14 marks World Diabetes Day and Discovery Vitality recently released the findings of a survey conducted with its members about their eating habits during lockdown. Refilwe Moloto speaks to their head dietician Terry Harris to find out what the outcome was.

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country

Local

New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year

World

[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons

Local Lifestyle

Limpopo police hunt poachers who shot and killed a rhino on local game farm

15 November 2020 5:37 PM

ANC Southern Cape regional chair Jovan Bruinders passes away

15 November 2020 5:21 PM

Govt initiates extradition process to get Bushiris back to SA

15 November 2020 4:27 PM

