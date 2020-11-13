I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Arthur talks to Refilwe Moloto about what happened.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter Wagenaar's Mini was torched during lockdown, probably because he was feeding the homeless out of his car. The shell of that car is being unveiled as a mobile art installation this weekend.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Animal Ocean Sea Snorkeling has been selected by a listener as our latest City Fave - where we highlight the best businesses, services, museums, outdoor areas or anything amazing in Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jubilee planning for what will be the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.
Ire accent In Ireland the Irish are not happy about a new Emily Blunt movie.
The N2 highway and parts of Khayelitsha were shut down yesterday and buses torched as informal settlement resident demanded electricity and water. Thabiso Ngwevu, a representative from the protesting community, speaks to Refilwe Moloto.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Berkowitz, CEO of Hlaziya Solutions speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the outcome of by-elections in 95 wards across South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Today’s isiXhosa word is KHETHA, K-H-E-T-H-A, it means choose; pick (verb). In some instances, it can mean to discriminate. But let’s stick to choose, like the citizens of the US, is Trump the most delusional politician in history, did he really believe he would win? Futhi mna, I feel bad for the Americans, they really didn’t have much to khetha from, it was either Biden, Trump or Kanye. Kanye was on the ballot. Bizarre.
With Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.
November 14 marks World Diabetes Day and Discovery Vitality recently released the findings of a survey conducted with its members about their eating habits during lockdown. Refilwe Moloto speaks to their head dietician Terry Harris to find out what the outcome was.LISTEN TO PODCAST