Khayelitsha chaos protestors speak

Today’s isiXhosa word is KHETHA, K-H-E-T-H-A, it means choose; pick (verb). In some instances, it can mean to discriminate. But let’s stick to choose, like the citizens of the US, is Trump the most delusional politician in history, did he really believe he would win? Futhi mna, I feel bad for the Americans, they really didn’t have much to khetha from, it was either Biden, Trump or Kanye. Kanye was on the ballot. Bizarre.





With Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.





