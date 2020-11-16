Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - How to approach the Road Accident Fund for claims
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kirstie Haslam, Partner at DSC Attorneys
Today at 14:50
Music with Faraway George
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Heinrich George (Faraway George)
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Have crime levels gone down in Cape Town during the pandemic?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 15:40
Teacher of the year: Ronald Kock invents box for screen recordings of lessons by teachers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ronald Kock - teacher of the year
Today at 15:50
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sifiso Zulu - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:05
Lindiwe Sisulu: state will give land not houses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Axolile Notywala - General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition
Today at 16:20
The pressures facing teenagers during this age
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joanne Galliven
Today at 16:55
Competition giveaway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
What is the latest on Zondo and Zuma?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 17:20
What is the latest regarding the USA and Trump?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
It is World Premature Day tomorrow - what do you need to know?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy MacIver - Spokesperson at Newborns Groote Schuur Trust
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Vodacom is confident it has the cash to weather the pandemic then increases dividend payout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 18:49
Astral Foods annual earnings fall 14%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Tim Harford. How to make the world add up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dorah Sithole - Food Editor at True Love magazine
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'We have an open-door policy as a caring city and are always willing to talk' CoCT hasn't yet spoken to Covid-19 informal settlement residents, but Malusi Booi hopes to have discussions going forward. 16 November 2020 12:43 PM
Johann Kriegler: John Hlophe is not fit to be a judge, JSC hasn't dealt with him Retired Constitutional Court judge Johann Kriegler says John Hlophe has maligned his judicial colleagues for decades with no conse... 16 November 2020 12:28 PM
Tempted to get of the power grid? Here's why it may not be a good idea Energy expert and solar power manufacturer Ralph Berold explains the costs both financial and ethical of leaving the Eskom supply. 16 November 2020 7:23 AM
Zuma scraping bottom of the barrel with Zondo recusal bid - Kathrada Foundation The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says Jacob Zuma is grasping at straws in an effort to play the victim as he applies for Zondo to rec... 16 November 2020 1:19 PM
No substance to Madikizela 'assassination plot' claims so far, says Helen Zille Helen Zille, chair of the DA's federal council, says the party is investigating allegations that its Western Cape leader was invol... 16 November 2020 11:16 AM
'Bushiri invoked SADC protocol, may have the last laugh says extradition lawyer Extradition expert Gary Eisenberg explains the process of South Africa bringing Sheperd Bushiri back to SA to face trial. 16 November 2020 7:50 AM
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Everything you need to know about free entry to national parks from Monday Free Access Week is from 16-20 November. SANParks has added bonus days to include the weekend at some Cape national parks. 15 November 2020 2:57 PM
[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban. 14 November 2020 10:16 AM
Pneumonia: what are the causes and how is it treated? Dr Charl van Loggerenberg breaks down the causes for lower respiratory tract infection, which typically refers to lung infections. 14 November 2020 8:30 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free Check out these events happening around The Mother City. 14 November 2020 7:34 AM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year While Donald Trump's claims of US electoral fraud are unverified, New Zealand has a clear case of vote rigging ruffling feathers.... 15 November 2020 12:24 PM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The Emerging Economies -  Asia

The Emerging Economies -  Asia

16 November 2020 8:48 AM

With Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of  Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.


400 SABC jobs in the balance

16 November 2020 8:43 AM

Ian Plaatjes, SABC COO talks to Refilwe Moloto about a massive restructuring process they are embarking on and how it could affect 400 jobs at the national broadcaster.

The World View - The Missing Millionaire Preacher

16 November 2020 8:14 AM

A Mega trade pact as signed by 15 countries in Asia & The Pacific.
 
An English teashop’s legal stand invoking the 805 year old Magna Carta.
 
The World’s priciest pigeon bought for 1.9 million dollars. 

#IFSAT

16 November 2020 8:00 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

Will the City of Cape Town be willing to engage with leadership of Covid-19 informal settlement?

16 November 2020 7:48 AM

Last week's disruptive and destructive protest action by residents of Covid-19 informal settlement in Khayelitsha was, according to the leadership, due to the frustration of not being able to be heard by the authorities, as they have people living in unacceptable conditions . Refilwe Moloto speaks to Malusi Booi, the Mayoral Committee member for Human Settlements for the City of Cape Town. 

How to get Bushiri back to SA

16 November 2020 7:26 AM

Immigration and extradition expert Gary Eisenberg speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the process to get Shepherd Bushiri and his wife back to South Africa from Malawi where he fled to after being released on bail for money laundering charges.

Moolah Monday: Want to get off the grid? Think twice

16 November 2020 7:01 AM

Going off the grid is cheap(er) and easier than ever before. But, dumping Eskom still costs a pretty penny. More importantly: are you doing the right thing? Hear Ralph Berold urging us not to take his solar installations too far.

Councillor and residents want to develop open piece of city-owned land

16 November 2020 6:46 AM

The community surrounding a vacant piece of land the size of five rugby fields in Table View want to have it properly developed so that it can be better used , with features such as a food forest and a bicycle pump track. Refilwe Moloto speaks to permaculturalist Ursula Ostuni and ward councillor Dr Joy Solomon about their vision. 

The Social Rundown

16 November 2020 6:29 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

 

Cape Town resident's trees allegedly poisoned to stop passersby eating fruit

13 November 2020 10:58 AM

Arthur talks to Refilwe Moloto about what happened.

No substance to Madikizela 'assassination plot' claims so far, says Helen Zille

Politics

'Bushiri invoked SADC protocol, may have the last laugh says extradition lawyer

Politics

New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year

World

COVID-19-infected matrics in Gauteng to write exams at Nasrec field hospital

16 November 2020 12:49 PM

Vaal Dam levels increase to over 33% following recent rainfall

16 November 2020 12:29 PM

Zondo’s comments frightened Zuma, lawyer says in recusal matter

16 November 2020 12:26 PM

