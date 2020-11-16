Will the City of Cape Town be willing to engage with leadership of Covid-19 informal settlement?

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - How to approach the Road Accident Fund for claims
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kirstie Haslam, Partner at DSC Attorneys
Today at 14:50
Music with Faraway George
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Heinrich George (Faraway George)
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Have crime levels gone down in Cape Town during the pandemic?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 15:40
Teacher of the year: Ronald Kock invents box for screen recordings of lessons by teachers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ronald Kock - teacher of the year
Today at 15:50
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sifiso Zulu - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:05
Lindiwe Sisulu: state will give land not houses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Axolile Notywala - General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition
Today at 16:20
The pressures facing teenagers during this age
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joanne Galliven
Today at 16:55
Competition giveaway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
What is the latest on Zondo and Zuma?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 17:20
What is the latest regarding the USA and Trump?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
It is World Premature Day tomorrow - what do you need to know?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy MacIver - Spokesperson at Newborns Groote Schuur Trust
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Vodacom is confident it has the cash to weather the pandemic then increases dividend payout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 18:49
Astral Foods annual earnings fall 14%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Tim Harford. How to make the world add up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dorah Sithole - Food Editor at True Love magazine
