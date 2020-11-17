Mitchells Plain informal traders to march to City of Cape Town offices

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Covid hotspot update in the Western Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 10:08
Buying locally to boost our own economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Catherine Wijnberg - CEO at Fetola
Today at 10:20
Kid conscious toys locally made
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simone Borcherding - Owner of Small Kids Toys online platform
Today at 10:33
CCID Open Borders
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tasso Evangelinos - CEO at Ccid
Today at 10:45
How to start a thrifting business
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Emily van der Walt - Thrifting Entrepreneur
Today at 11:32
Hybrid Education Replaces Victorian Teaching Methods
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
The latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:13
Business for SA (B4SA) launched a campaign that aims to help SMEs survive the Covid-19 crisis, and help preserve jobs.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Ninety One results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - what investment returns you should expect locally and globally and from different asset classes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Today at 19:48
Investment School - part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town tremor on Tuesday morning a 3.5 magnitude seismic event 60km offshore Dr David Khoza, Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geosciences explains. 17 November 2020 7:46 AM
Cries of overtrading, Mitchells Plain hawkers to march to City of Cape Town Secretary of the Mitchells Plain United Hawkers Forum Shireen Abrahams says the City has not implemented effective infrastructure. 17 November 2020 6:30 AM
Teacher's nifty invention helped colleagues record video lessons during lockdown Ronald Kock came up with a modified way to use a cardboard box to record videos for teachers who wanted to record lessons but lack... 16 November 2020 5:26 PM
View all Local
No more free homes from the government – Lindiwe Sisulu (Human Settlements) The govt is ending the provision of free homes. Refilwe Moloto interviews Tertius Simmers, Provincial Human Settlements Minister. 17 November 2020 8:45 AM
Zuma scraping bottom of the barrel with Zondo recusal bid - Kathrada Foundation The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says Jacob Zuma is grasping at straws in an effort to play the victim as he applies for Zondo to rec... 16 November 2020 1:19 PM
'We have an open-door policy as a caring city and are always willing to talk' CoCT hasn't yet spoken to Covid-19 informal settlement residents, but Malusi Booi hopes to have discussions going forward. 16 November 2020 12:43 PM
View all Politics
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
View all Business
Parents urged to be alert to teen depression after suicide of two Gr. 11 pupils A child behavioural therapist has encouraged parents to look out for signs of depression in their teens and keep an open dialogue. 16 November 2020 7:24 PM
[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title. 16 November 2020 2:18 PM
[WATCH] The TV ad that had 5 women complaining about dad changing baby's nappy The Advertising Regulatory Board decided to make a formal decision on it and did not rule against the Bayer advert. 16 November 2020 1:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
View all Sport
It's been a rollercoaster - SA actor Phumzile Sitole on her new 'Star Trek' role South African actress Phumzile Sitole landed a new role in season three of Star Trek Discovery as Captain Ndoye. 16 November 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title. 16 November 2020 2:18 PM
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year While Donald Trump's claims of US electoral fraud are unverified, New Zealand has a clear case of vote rigging ruffling feathers.... 15 November 2020 12:24 PM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
View all World
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Mitchells Plain informal traders to march to City of Cape Town offices

Mitchells Plain informal traders to march to City of Cape Town offices

17 November 2020 6:42 AM

Informal traders from Mitchells Plain are to march to the City of Cape Town offices on Tuesday 17 November to hand over a memorandum. Refilwe Moloto speaks to the convenor of the march Shireen Abrahams, who is also the secretary of the Mitchells Plain United Hawkers Forum. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

How are universities such as UCT going to handle 2021 intake?

17 November 2020 8:42 AM

UCT's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mamokgethi Phakeng speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they are planning on managing the 2021 student intake with the Covid-19 cloud still hanging over us.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relief for Cape wine tourism industry

17 November 2020 8:28 AM

Dr. Mogale Sebopetsa, the HOD of the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the Wine Tourism Worker Support Stipend - R12million they have set aside to act as relief to those in the Cape's ailing wine tourism industry. 


LINK: https://www.foodformzansi.co.za/r12-million-relief-fund-for-wine-tourism-industry-launched/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A 2nd Coronavirus Vaccine

17 November 2020 8:04 AM

Deadly storm hurricane Iota hurtles into Central America.

The hero diplomat a British consul has saved a drowning woman.

One Pricey Pigeon the world’s most expensive bird has been sold to China.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

17 November 2020 7:37 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An end to free homes as government shifts focus to finding land

17 November 2020 7:36 AM

Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the national government's policy shift which will see a focus on wiping out the housing backlog, and then make land available instead of building and handing over homes.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hawks on Bushiris arrest warrant

17 November 2020 7:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Colonel Katlego Mogale, Acting Spokesperson  for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation about a warrant of arrest that has been issued for the Bushiris who have fled SA to Malawi while on trial for a number of charges including money laundering.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tremor felt across Cape Town

17 November 2020 6:57 AM

People across Cape Town were woken up at around half past midnight on Tuesday 17 November by a tremor which apparently had an epicentre off the coast of Saldanha Bay. 

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr David Khoza, Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geosciences 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: The new Explora

17 November 2020 6:55 AM

DStv's new Explora is more than a piece of hardware for watching TV. It's the opening act of a new plan to keep our eyes glued to their product. Or at least a product delivered by them. Find out why this is a big deal.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

17 November 2020 6:38 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town tremor on Tuesday morning a 3.5 magnitude seismic event 60km offshore

Local

No more free homes from the government – Lindiwe Sisulu (Human Settlements)

Business Politics

Parents urged to be alert to teen depression after suicide of two Gr. 11 pupils

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

NDZ given 2 weeks to respond to court papers arguing against lockdown extension

17 November 2020 8:41 AM

Mkhize: COVID-19 cluster outbreaks don't mean whole country having resurgence

17 November 2020 8:30 AM

EFF says protests near Brackenfell High will be peaceful

17 November 2020 8:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA