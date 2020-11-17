The World View - A 2nd Coronavirus Vaccine

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Covid hotspot update in the Western Cape Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Today at 10:08 Buying locally to boost our own economy Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Catherine Wijnberg - CEO at Fetola

Today at 10:20 Kid conscious toys locally made Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Simone Borcherding - Owner of Small Kids Toys online platform

Today at 10:33 CCID Open Borders Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Tasso Evangelinos - CEO at Ccid

Today at 10:45 How to start a thrifting business Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Emily van der Walt - Thrifting Entrepreneur

Today at 11:32 Hybrid Education Replaces Victorian Teaching Methods Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:45 The latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 18:13 Business for SA (B4SA) launched a campaign that aims to help SMEs survive the Covid-19 crisis, and help preserve jobs. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Ninety One results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank

Today at 19:33 ZOOM Investment School - what investment returns you should expect locally and globally and from different asset classes The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital

