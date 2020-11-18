Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 15:20
Mkhize visits the Eastern Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Today at 15:40
Update on the situation in Tigray
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Today at 15:50
SABC should be protected
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Today at 16:05
Open letter to former classmates at Brackenfell High
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Today at 16:20
Geo-engineering and drought in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Today at 16:55
Airlink giveaway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Zondo recusal decision
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Today at 17:20
Dementia and former footballers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Today at 17:45
"Snow" by John Banville
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Today at 18:39
Spar reports 8.8% rise in full year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Today at 19:08
SKYPE : Business Unusual : disruption in the diary industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
