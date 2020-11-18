Wednesday panel: Recent N2 protest dissected further

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Wayne Sher
Wayne Sher alternative
Today at 15:20
Mkhize visits the Eastern Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 15:40
Update on the situation in Tigray
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dino Mahtani
Today at 15:50
SABC should be protected
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David L Smith
Today at 16:05
Open letter to former classmates at Brackenfell High
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 16:20
Geo-engineering and drought in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Romaric C. Odoulami
Today at 16:55
Airlink giveaway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Zondo recusal decision
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:20
Dementia and former footballers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker
Today at 17:45
"Snow" by John Banville
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Banville
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Spar reports 8.8% rise in full year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE : Business Unusual : disruption in the diary industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paballo Makosholo - CEO at Kagiso Tiso Holdings
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[VIDEO] Stun grenades fired as PAC members protest near Brackenfell school Stun grenades were used as police dispersed a crowd of Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) members outside Brackenfell High School on We... 18 November 2020 1:53 PM
Cape Town N2 protesters left meeting, saying 'won't to listen to this nonsense' Sub-Council 10 chair says govt's argument that a survey needs to be done to determine the basic service's budget was rejected. 18 November 2020 1:43 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Zondo announces decision on Zuma's recusal application at 3pm Former President Jacob Zuma will know on Wednesday afternoon if his application for Zondo to recuse himself is successful. 18 November 2020 12:57 PM
'We're going to finish what we started" EFF to return Brackenfell on Friday The party has vowed to "ensure that nothing operates" when they return to the Northern Suburbs neighbourhood on Friday, 18 November 2020 11:52 AM
SA Inc a hard sell, but areas of 'enormous interest' to foreign investors The third SA Investment Conference has kicked off. Bruce Whitfield interviews president's Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree. 17 November 2020 7:16 PM
OUTsurance CEO: We paid Covid business interruption claims but cover has changed OUTsurance paid Covid-19 business interruption claims from the start of the lockdown, but it's decided to change its cover for pan... 18 November 2020 12:28 PM
Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper Right now, Covid-smashed luxury accommodation is going for up to 70% less than before the pandemic, says Andrew Thompson. 18 November 2020 12:21 PM
Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine. 18 November 2020 10:26 AM
'New era' for Airlink as it rebuilds and expands routes across SADC region Airlink has announced that it will introduce a new route connecting South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo later this m... 17 November 2020 5:44 PM
Facebook group grows into community of bold women with new approach to menopause A trio of women has started a growing online community with the hopes of changing the narrative around menopause. 17 November 2020 4:41 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets' Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'. 18 November 2020 2:12 PM
John Maytham makes guest appearance on TV talk show Tussen Ons He's always on-air and sometimes on stage, but it's very seldom that we catch a glimpse of radio veteran John Maytham on our TV sc... 18 November 2020 11:02 AM
Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale says if they aren't in court on 19 November, a red alert will be sent to Interpol. 17 November 2020 11:07 AM
Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine. 18 November 2020 10:26 AM
[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air The broadcaster was responding to a message in which the listener claimed Donald Trump would be sworn in as president in January. 17 November 2020 4:50 PM
2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far. 17 November 2020 3:09 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Wednesday panel: Recent N2 protest dissected further

Wednesday panel: Recent N2 protest dissected further

18 November 2020 8:51 AM

On this Wednesday Panel, Refilwe Moloto takes a deeper look at the recent protest in Khayelitsha which caused major disruptions and saw a number of buses being torched. Her guests are Patrick Mngxunyeni, the chairperson for sub-council 10, and Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager for Golden Arrow Bus Services.


The World View - Donald Trump’s Nuclear Moment

18 November 2020 7:58 AM

Conquering Mars the doctor laying claim to Mars molecule by molecule.

Dolly “ Pandemic” Parton the singer’s helping vaccine development.

#IFSAT

18 November 2020 7:37 AM
Santam loses Covid-19 claims court battle

18 November 2020 7:34 AM

Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa, who represents nearly 800 businesses explains to Refilwe Moloto the significance of a court ruling the found insurer Santam should pay clients with covid-19 related claims.


LINK: https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-safrica-insurance/update-1-south-african-court-rules-insurer-santam-should-pay-hotel-groups-virus-related-claim-idUSL8N2I35QP

 

Motsoaledi deflects blame in Bushiri grilling

18 November 2020 7:23 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to MP Angel Thembisile Khanyile who is part of the Home Affairs portfolio committee that questioned Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi about how the Bushiris were allowed to flee the country, violating their bail.

Wanderlust Wednesday: Luxury for less

18 November 2020 7:16 AM

BI's Andrew Thompson did luxury accommodation deal digging so you don't have to. Up to 70% off the ultimate luxury. What is motivating operators from offering it's services at a loss? 

Fruit tree project inspired by Arthur of Tokai

18 November 2020 7:11 AM

Imagine a suburban Cape Town where different fruit trees were accessible from the road, offering sustenance and community. Faine wants to make it happen. 

The Social Rundown

18 November 2020 7:06 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

How are universities such as UCT going to handle 2021 intake?

17 November 2020 8:42 AM

UCT's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mamokgethi Phakeng speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they are planning on managing the 2021 student intake with the Covid-19 cloud still hanging over us.

Relief for Cape wine tourism industry

17 November 2020 8:28 AM

Dr. Mogale Sebopetsa, the HOD of the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the Wine Tourism Worker Support Stipend - R12million they have set aside to act as relief to those in the Cape's ailing wine tourism industry. 


LINK: https://www.foodformzansi.co.za/r12-million-relief-fund-for-wine-tourism-industry-launched/

 

'Santam must pay! Consumers in SA are protected - a win for the good guys'

Business

Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper

Business Lifestyle

[WATCH LIVE] Zondo announces decision on Zuma's recusal application at 3pm

Politics

Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets'

World Entertainment

2020 academic year will go down as the most challenging, says Motshekga

18 November 2020 2:10 PM

WHO: Europe sees first dip in COVID-19 cases in months, but deaths up

18 November 2020 2:09 PM

Police monitoring anti-racism protest near Brackenfell High School

18 November 2020 2:08 PM

