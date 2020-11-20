SABC workers to protest today

Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union speaks to Refilwe Moloto about strike action SABC staff are expected to embark on to protest some 400 job cuts.
Ishmail Zemaney Group Operations Director at Coca Cola Peninsula Beverages discusses looting of cooldrink trucks.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Crown on Netflix is one of its most popular programmes. Refilwe and Binge Buddy Matt talk about the new fourth season.LISTEN TO PODCAST
René van Rooyen's adaptation of Dalene Matthee's TOORBOS, is South Africa's entry for The 2021 Academy Awards. It is only the third South African entry by a female director since 1989. She is this week's Trailblazer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Princess Diana interview Prince William welcomes an investigation.
President Putin’s coughing fit it caused instant social media speculation.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The City’s Safety and Security executive director, Richard Bosman, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about action taken against two Metro officers who were filmed dumping a disabled man out of his wheelchair, onto the ground.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Constitutional law expert Michael Osborne speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the implications of former president Jacob Zuma walking out of the Zondo Commission where he was expected to give evidence.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Today’s isiXhosa word is UMHLOBO - it’s a noun that means "friend". Qingqile Mdlulwa gives some colourful examples of how it can be used in everyday conversation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.LISTEN TO PODCAST