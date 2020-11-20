SABC workers to protest today

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:10
SJ's top picks for the weekend
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Revonica Ward
Today at 06:20
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's surgery: How to get the sleep you need
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Dale Rae - Director of Sleep Science at University of Cape Town
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: Bernie Manzoni
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Bernie Manzoni
Today at 07:40
How to avoid retailer tricks on Black Friday
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kirsty Scully
Today at 08:10
Ryan Blumenthal : Autopsy
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ryan Blumenthal
Today at 08:40
PSL returns from break
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Today at 08:50
Lottering on lockdown
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Marc Lottering
Today at 09:10
Profile: Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nobuhle Mahlasela
Today at 09:45
Don Vino Prins
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Don Vino Prins
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
[UPDATE] Police arrest man who tried to disrupt EFF's Marshall Dlamini on stage Police in Brackenfell have arrested a man who attempted to interfere while the EFF's secretary-general Marshall Dlamini addressed... 20 November 2020 4:40 PM
[VIDEO] Cars squashed as roof of Gauteng petrol station collapses amid storm The roof of the Global petrol station in Vereeniging, Gauteng has collapsed due to a severe storm that hit the area on Friday afte... 20 November 2020 3:46 PM
Cape woman with cerebral palsy to run full marathon in aid of Chaeli Campaign Nikki Kemp is taking on her first full marathon this Sunday in an effort to raise money for the Chaeli Campaign's Sports & Recreat... 20 November 2020 2:46 PM
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
[VIDEO] City takes action against officers who attacked disabled man City’s Safety and Security executive director Richard Bosman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the action taken against the officers. 20 November 2020 8:07 AM
'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming' Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union explains what action will be undertaken today in the face of retrenchments. 20 November 2020 7:32 AM
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting' Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB). 19 November 2020 8:40 PM
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea? 'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea. 19 November 2020 7:39 PM
'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission' The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell. 19 November 2020 7:10 PM
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 duri... 19 November 2020 3:07 PM
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you... Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:01 PM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real' A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax. 19 November 2020 10:21 AM
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets' Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'. 18 November 2020 2:12 PM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 19 November 2020 1:54 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
SABC workers to protest today

SABC workers to protest today

20 November 2020 6:48 AM

Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union speaks to Refilwe Moloto about strike action SABC staff are expected to embark on to protest some 400 job cuts. 


Coca Cola Peninsula Beverages talks about truck looting

20 November 2020 9:39 AM

Ishmail Zemaney Group Operations Director at Coca Cola Peninsula Beverages discusses looting of cooldrink trucks.

Binge Club: The Crown edition

20 November 2020 8:50 AM

The Crown on Netflix is one of its most popular programmes. Refilwe and Binge Buddy Matt talk about the new fourth season.

Trailblazer: René van Rooyen

20 November 2020 8:27 AM

René van Rooyen's adaptation of Dalene Matthee's TOORBOS, is South Africa's entry for The 2021 Academy Awards. It is only the third South African entry by a female director since 1989. She is this week's Trailblazer.

The World View - Australian War Crimes

20 November 2020 7:56 AM

The Princess Diana interview Prince William welcomes an investigation.
 
President Putin’s coughing fit it caused instant social media speculation. 

#IFSAT

20 November 2020 7:49 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

City takes action against officers who attacked disabled man

20 November 2020 7:40 AM

The City’s Safety and Security executive director, Richard Bosman, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about action taken against two Metro officers who were filmed dumping a disabled man out of his wheelchair, onto the ground.

Zuma zooms out of Zondo Commission

20 November 2020 7:25 AM

Constitutional law expert Michael Osborne speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the implications of former president Jacob Zuma walking out of the Zondo Commission where he was expected to give evidence.

Everyday Xhosa - UMHLOBO

20 November 2020 6:57 AM

Today’s isiXhosa word is UMHLOBO - it’s a noun that means "friend". Qingqile Mdlulwa gives some colourful examples of how it can be used in everyday conversation.

The Social Rundown

20 November 2020 6:43 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

[UPDATE] Police arrest man who tried to disrupt EFF's Marshall Dlamini on stage

Local

Vladimir Putin doesn’t look good. Kremlin denies he has Covid-19, or Parkinson’s

Princess Diana was conned into explosive '3 people in her marriage' interview

EWN Highlights

South Africa records 3,105 new COVID-19 cases

20 November 2020 8:15 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Stormy weekend across the country

20 November 2020 7:45 PM

Premier Winde slams EFF for not sticking to agreement over Brackenfell protest

20 November 2020 7:30 PM

