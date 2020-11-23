Delaying tactics” by insurers condemned

Restaurant owners and hoteliers who were holding out for financial relief following the precedent-setting Ma-Afrika judgment last week, will now have to wait longer as the insurers have now taken their cases to the court of appeal. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sasha Planting, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick.
With Prof Lyal White | with the JHB business school.
Criminologist Simon Howell speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the EFF/Brackenfell HS protest and wether SAPS followed proper protocol.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
The Serbian Covid-19 own goal after the death of a church leader.
How to beat lockdown an English pub landlord had a cunning plan.
Newly elected DA provincial leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela speaks to Refilwe Moloto about leading the party which suffered a blow in recent by-elections and has been mired in allegations of an assassination plot.
This week on Moolah Monday, we're talking forex. Can you hold onto it after you return from holiday? Can you keep forex for stability purposes? What about the risk of some notes not being valid anymore after a country issues a new series? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Louis Botha, Senior Associate specialising in tax and exchange control at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.
With the rainfall season tapering off to an end in Cape Town, many swimming pool owners are enquiring about ways to top up their swimming pools. While there are many companies still offering to supply you with tankfuls of waterm using municipal tap water is entirely legal provided you have a pool cover, and is also a lot cheaper and will have fewer complications.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lionel Berman, owner of Monte Vista Pools
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
Ishmail Zemaney Group Operations Director at Coca Cola Peninsula Beverages discusses looting of cooldrink trucks.