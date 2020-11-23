Delaying tactics” by insurers condemned

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:45
Truckers under attack.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mary Phadi
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:20
Green School launches in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alba Brandt
Today at 10:33
Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Tavern GBV workshops. Taking the message where its needed
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Vanita Daniels - Administrative Director at Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Azvir Rampursad
Today at 11:45
No one is immune in the age of fake news
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
Today at 12:10
Trucks being attacked - ATDFASA explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:23
Brackenfell 8
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:27
SABC retrenchment process undermines public's right to information - R2K
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dale Mc Kinley - Writer And Social Activist at ...
Today at 12:37
'First 10 Muslim tombs in Cape Town to be declared heritage site'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anroux Marais - Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:40
Legal talk: Domestic workers covered by COIDA & can retrospectively claim workers compensation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:45
Bushiri
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yvonne Sundu - Journalist at The Nation newspaper (Malawi)
Today at 12:52
Lewis Hamilton to be knighted
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
[OPINION] 'Let’s rewrite the third act for Brackenfell High' CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard, an alumnus of Brackenfell High School, says it is time to deal with structural racism. 23 November 2020 9:06 AM
Filling up your pool for summer? Expert says treat borehole water first Pool expert Lionel Berman provides tips on topping up your pool using either groundwater or tap water or having water delivered. 23 November 2020 8:23 AM
[PICS & VIDS] 'Apocalyptic' dust storm hits Upington Enormous storm clouds and dust swept across the Northern Cape town of Upington on Saturday. 22 November 2020 1:27 PM
Madikizela re-elected as DA’s WC leader, party dismisses claims of 'planned hit' Bonginkosi Madikizela was re-elected as the provincial leader of the DA at a hotly contested provincial conference on Saturday. 22 November 2020 11:23 AM
Double blow as Moody’s and Fitch both lower SA’s ratings further into junk Global rating agencies Fitch and Moody's both downgraded South Africa's credit rating further into junk on Friday evening. 21 November 2020 8:45 AM
[VIDEO] City takes action against officers who attacked disabled man City’s Safety and Security executive director Richard Bosman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the action taken against the officers. 20 November 2020 8:07 AM
'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming' Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union explains what action will be undertaken today in the face of retrenchments. 20 November 2020 7:32 AM
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting' Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB). 19 November 2020 8:40 PM
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea? 'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea. 19 November 2020 7:39 PM
Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae Everyone has different sleep needs, says UCT sleep specialist Dr Dale Rae. 21 November 2020 10:42 AM
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 duri... 19 November 2020 3:07 PM
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you... Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:01 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real' A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax. 19 November 2020 10:21 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 19 November 2020 1:54 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Delaying tactics” by insurers condemned

Delaying tactics” by insurers condemned

23 November 2020 7:27 AM

Restaurant owners and hoteliers who were holding out for financial relief following the precedent-setting Ma-Afrika judgment last week, will now have to wait longer as the insurers have now taken their cases to the court of appeal. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sasha Planting, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies: Latin America

23 November 2020 8:41 AM

With Prof Lyal White | with the JHB business school.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAPS protest protocol in the wake of EFF/Brackenfell chaos

23 November 2020 8:36 AM

Criminologist Simon Howell speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the EFF/Brackenfell HS protest and wether SAPS followed proper protocol.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

23 November 2020 8:01 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Donald Trump’s Legal Battle

23 November 2020 8:00 AM

The Serbian Covid-19 own goal after the death of a church leader.
 
How to beat lockdown an English pub landlord had a cunning plan. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Madikizela emerges victorious from messy DA congress

23 November 2020 7:42 AM

Newly elected DA provincial leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela speaks to Refilwe Moloto about leading the party which suffered a blow in recent by-elections and has been mired in allegations of an assassination plot.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday - All things forex

23 November 2020 6:51 AM

This week on Moolah Monday, we're talking forex. Can you hold onto it after you return from holiday? Can you keep forex for stability purposes? What about the risk of some notes not being valid anymore after a country issues a new series? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Louis Botha, Senior Associate specialising in tax and exchange control at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is it worthwhile getting water delivered to fill your pool?

23 November 2020 6:40 AM

With the rainfall season tapering off to an end in Cape Town, many swimming pool owners are enquiring about ways to top up their swimming pools. While there are many companies still offering to supply you with tankfuls of waterm using municipal tap water is entirely legal provided you have a pool cover, and is also a lot cheaper and will have fewer complications.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lionel Berman, owner of Monte Vista Pools

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

23 November 2020 6:37 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coca Cola Peninsula Beverages talks about truck looting

20 November 2020 9:39 AM

Ishmail Zemaney Group Operations Director at Coca Cola Peninsula Beverages discusses looting of cooldrink trucks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Madikizela re-elected as DA’s WC leader, party dismisses claims of 'planned hit'

Politics

[PICS & VIDS] 'Apocalyptic' dust storm hits Upington

Local

Baboon rangers threatened, intimidated over 'untouchable’ Kataza - City of CT

Local

5 suspects arrested for Prince Lethukuthula Zulu’s murder due in court

23 November 2020 9:46 AM

CGE concerned that forced sterilisation of HIV-positive women widespread in SA

23 November 2020 9:32 AM

SABC, unions to meet to find alternatives to planned retrenchments

23 November 2020 9:02 AM

