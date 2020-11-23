Is it worthwhile getting water delivered to fill your pool?

With the rainfall season tapering off to an end in Cape Town, many swimming pool owners are enquiring about ways to top up their swimming pools. While there are many companies still offering to supply you with tankfuls of waterm using municipal tap water is entirely legal provided you have a pool cover, and is also a lot cheaper and will have fewer complications.



Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lionel Berman, owner of Monte Vista Pools