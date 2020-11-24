Historic battle as Zondo v Zuma escalates

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:50
Latest Covid figures and warning by government
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 10:08
Dagga Arrests
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Gareth Prince
Myrtle Clarke - Founder at Dagga Couple
Today at 10:33
Sanlam lockdown lessons survey
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mariska Oosthuizen - Head of Brand at Sanlam
Today at 10:45
Green School launches in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alba Brandt
Today at 11:05
Lester in conversation with French Ambassador to SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:15
Judge Zondo lays criminal charges against Zuma for absconding commission - Corruption Watch
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Lewis
Today at 12:27
Day 2: Community healthcare workers picket in Cape Town
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntombethemba Maduna - National Chairperson at SA Care Workers Forum
Today at 12:40
Pendoring Awards author
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lebohang 'Novaherself' Masango - Poet, Writer, Feminist at ...
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 14:18
Family Matters - how many kids still don't have places in school for 2021?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 15:20
Moslem tombs to become heritage sites
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Quahnita Samie - Heritage Consultant at ...
Today at 15:50
US Elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications
Today at 16:05
Pandemic insurance claims
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital Annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 19:08
ZOOM : Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing for your children
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rick Martin - CFO at Satrix
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt "We’re in an extraordinary situation," says Karyn Maughan (News24). "This is nail-biting stuff!" 24 November 2020 8:37 AM
Police on the scene after multiple victims shot at Cape Town taxi rank Authorities are currently on the scene of a shooting at the Cape Town Station Deck taxi rank. 23 November 2020 2:57 PM
EFF cries foul over 'Brackenfell 8' case, City of Cape Town says it plans to sue The City of Cape Town is trying to put together a civil case against the EFF for damages caused during the demonstration on Friday... 23 November 2020 1:29 PM
View all Local
'High-stakes game' as Zondo Commission makes major moves against Zuma's defiance After spending more than a year attempting to dodge the commission, Judge Zondo has put former president Jacob Zuma on notice, say... 23 November 2020 5:34 PM
Madikizela: DA must put an end to divisions to secure victory at 2021 elections DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says party infighting could jeopardise plans for a clean sweep at next year’s municipal... 23 November 2020 10:09 AM
[OPINION] 'Let’s rewrite the third act for Brackenfell High' CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard, an alumnus of Brackenfell High School, says it is time to deal with structural racism. 23 November 2020 9:06 AM
View all Politics
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers. 23 November 2020 7:35 PM
View all Business
Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae Everyone has different sleep needs, says UCT sleep specialist Dr Dale Rae. 21 November 2020 10:42 AM
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 duri... 19 November 2020 3:07 PM
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you... Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
View all Sport
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
View all World
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
View all Africa
Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt "We’re in an extraordinary situation," says Karyn Maughan (News24). "This is nail-biting stuff!" 24 November 2020 8:37 AM
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 19 November 2020 1:54 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Historic battle as Zondo v Zuma escalates

Historic battle as Zondo v Zuma escalates

24 November 2020 7:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to News24's Karyn Maughan about the legal strategies being used by former President Jacob Zuma and judge Raymond Zondo as he tries to get the ex-head of state to appear before the state capture commission.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Nyanga youths wake up at 1am to stand in queues for clients

24 November 2020 8:39 AM

A group Nyanga youths have come up with a business which sees them queuing up on behlf of clients for a fee, so that they can go about their daily lives and not waste a day waiting in line. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fedhasa weighs in on non-payouts to restaurant owners

24 November 2020 8:26 AM

Insurance companies Santam and Guardrisk recently lost cases  brought against them for failing to honour Business Interruption claims made by those in the hospitality sector and were ordered to pay their clients out for losses incurred as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations. Their decision to appeal the findings have been slammed by the likes of Fedhasa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Sport With Spectators

24 November 2020 8:21 AM

Covid chaos in Shanghai when mass testing can go wrong.

Australian shark attacks yet another victim has been killed.

The word of the year as chosen by the Oxford English Dictionary.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

24 November 2020 8:12 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Six injured in station deck taxi shooting

24 November 2020 7:26 AM

Alderman JP Smith, the Mayco member for Community Safety speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the shooting of six bystanders at the Cape Town station deck taxi rank, and the arrest of a suspect by a City traffic officer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: What is a virtual card and how does it keep you safe?

24 November 2020 6:52 AM

Capitec is looking to the future with their virtual card. It's a safer way to transact online and doesn't require any paperwork... too good to be true? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The best decorated holiday home in the country is back

24 November 2020 6:35 AM

 Rick van der Galien owns South Africa's best lit up holiday home. He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his achievement and offering tours of his Brackenfell home.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

24 November 2020 6:24 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies: Latin America

23 November 2020 8:41 AM

With Prof Lyal White | with the JHB business school.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt

Local Opinion Politics

Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60

Business Lifestyle

Police on the scene after multiple victims shot at Cape Town taxi rank

Local

EWN Highlights

EC Health Dept warns province under pressure from rising COVID-19 infections

24 November 2020 9:44 AM

Ministers urge SABC board to consult further before going ahead with job cuts

24 November 2020 8:28 AM

ANC's Ramaphosa calls on NW structures to focus on unity, stability

24 November 2020 8:24 AM

