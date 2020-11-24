Nyanga youths wake up at 1am to stand in queues for clients

A group Nyanga youths have come up with a business which sees them queuing up on behlf of clients for a fee, so that they can go about their daily lives and not waste a day waiting in line.
Insurance companies Santam and Guardrisk recently lost cases brought against them for failing to honour Business Interruption claims made by those in the hospitality sector and were ordered to pay their clients out for losses incurred as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations. Their decision to appeal the findings have been slammed by the likes of Fedhasa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Covid chaos in Shanghai when mass testing can go wrong.
Australian shark attacks yet another victim has been killed.
The word of the year as chosen by the Oxford English Dictionary.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to News24's Karyn Maughan about the legal strategies being used by former President Jacob Zuma and judge Raymond Zondo as he tries to get the ex-head of state to appear before the state capture commission.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Alderman JP Smith, the Mayco member for Community Safety speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the shooting of six bystanders at the Cape Town station deck taxi rank, and the arrest of a suspect by a City traffic officer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Capitec is looking to the future with their virtual card. It's a safer way to transact online and doesn't require any paperwork... too good to be true?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Rick van der Galien owns South Africa's best lit up holiday home. He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his achievement and offering tours of his Brackenfell home.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Prof Lyal White | with the JHB business school.LISTEN TO PODCAST