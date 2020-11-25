Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:24
Community Medics
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Why mentorship can make or break your startup
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
AfricArena Summit
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Event Music and Stories-Youngblood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:15
Land party
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:27
SAHRC takes party to court for using ‘one settler, one bullet’ phrase during march - PAC responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Apa Pooe - National Elections Head at Pan Africanist Congress (Pac)
Apa Pooe
Today at 12:37
Why do Bushiri's followers still follow him?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ilana Van Wyk - Researcher at Huma
Today at 12:45
Momentum
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray White
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Black Friday
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 16:55
Green economy innovation business ideas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yaseen Salie
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:13
SA truckers lose millions violence and strikes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Beyers Mamakoko - Secretary General at Truckers Association of South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - vaccines
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder, Chicken Licken's MD
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chantal Sombonos-van Tonder - MD at Chicken Licken
Latest Local
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Covid-19 screening steps eased for domestic travellers at SA airports Health screenings and questionnaires will be scrapped for domestic travellers as the Port Health Services refocus on international... 24 November 2020 7:50 PM
WCED urges parents to confirm places with schools amid 2021 admissions mayhem Parents from across the Western Cape have been urged to confirm their child's placement for the 2021 school year. 24 November 2020 4:13 PM
View all Local
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
We'll fight Saps! We'll go to their homes and fight them there! – Julius Malema "You are not going to threaten the police and think they'll stand back," warned Minister Bheki Cele. "Use your tools of the trade!... 24 November 2020 2:21 PM
'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma DCJ Zondo is pursuing criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the commission on Thursday. 24 November 2020 12:18 PM
View all Politics
Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos' "Obviously, one day is never going to work," says Pick n Pay's John Bradshaw. "We have lots of deals and lots of stock." 24 November 2020 3:34 PM
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It's just safer - tech journo "You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB's virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It's way more secure." 24 November 2020 9:56 AM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
View all Business
Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos' "Obviously, one day is never going to work," says Pick n Pay's John Bradshaw. "We have lots of deals and lots of stock." 24 November 2020 3:34 PM
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there's no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It's just safer - tech journo "You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB's virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It's way more secure." 24 November 2020 9:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world's most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
View all Sport
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
It's 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let's give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask! "We're tired but we don't want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can't afford that." 25 November 2020 9:14 AM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there's no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
#IFSAT

#IFSAT

25 November 2020 7:39 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Wednesday Panel: Online retail

25 November 2020 8:32 AM

Despite months of not being able to trade, 2020 might just have been the best year for converting more consumers to e-commerce. Today's panel looks at the present and towards the future of how we shop ahead of the festive season.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Russian Religious Persecution

25 November 2020 8:07 AM

Anti criticism laws both Thailand & France are banning critical insight.
 
America’s metal monolith something weird’s appeared in a canyon in Utah. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Surviving a festive season during Covid times

25 November 2020 7:35 AM

While the festive season is a time to get together with loved ones and to see out the year, it can also be a lonely and depressing time for many, and this year one can assume that the situation will be made worse by the pandemic. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cassey Chambers, the Operations Director at Sadag, the SA Depression and Anxiety Group.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid tightrope: Balancing society's needs and the economy's security

25 November 2020 7:25 AM

How does our government strike a balance between allowing us as citizens to enjoy the festive season and all that comes with it, without risking a second Covid-19 wave that could be fatal to our economy?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesday: V&A Waterfront ready for a safe visit

25 November 2020 6:53 AM

The V&A Waterfront is a popular festive season destination for locals as well as vistors from upcountry and abroad, but how will they be striking the important balance between providing a world-class destination while also adhering to safety protocols? Refilwe Moloto speaks to spokesperson Donald Kau.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Put down your phone and pick up a book

25 November 2020 6:48 AM

Far too many of us have been tied to our phones, laptops or tablet screens during lockdown. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Danielle Weakley, former Editor-in-Chief of Women's Health South Africa and Editorial Director of Women's Health and Men's Health SA, to get some ideas of good books you can crack open this festive season.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

25 November 2020 6:42 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nyanga youths wake up at 1am to stand in queues for clients

24 November 2020 8:39 AM

A group Nyanga youths have come up with a business which sees them queuing up on behlf of clients for a fee, so that they can go about their daily lives and not waste a day waiting in line. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fedhasa weighs in on non-payouts to restaurant owners

24 November 2020 8:26 AM

Insurance companies Santam and Guardrisk recently lost cases  brought against them for failing to honour Business Interruption claims made by those in the hospitality sector and were ordered to pay their clients out for losses incurred as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations. Their decision to appeal the findings have been slammed by the likes of Fedhasa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask!

Business Opinion

Business Opinion

Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It's just safer - tech journo

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'The numbers are just going up' - Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rise in WC

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

SA's justice system is failing to adequately protect GBV victims - Numsa

25 November 2020 10:17 AM

25 November 2020 10:17 AM

Golden Arrow calls for dedicated law enforcement to halt bus attacks

25 November 2020 9:43 AM

25 November 2020 9:43 AM

Govt will not accept strings attached to loans from World Bank, says Mboweni

25 November 2020 9:14 AM

25 November 2020 9:14 AM

