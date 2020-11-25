Put down your phone and pick up a book

Far too many of us have been tied to our phones, laptops or tablet screens during lockdown. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Danielle Weakley, former Editor-in-Chief of Women's Health South Africa and Editorial Director of Women's Health and Men's Health SA, to get some ideas of good books you can crack open this festive season.
Triggerfish is Africa's top animation studio and this week's CITY FAVE.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the eve of the 33rd anniversary of the Helderberg plane tragedy which resulted in 159 passenger and crew losing their lives, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Peter Otzen, the son of one of the passengers on board, and who has been trying to seek answers on what really happened that fateful night.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Accentuating the positive France is outlawing accent prejudice.
Santa’s welcome in Ireland F.C is getting an Irish green light.
Sanusha Naidu of the Institute of Global Dialogue speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the dual fights President Ramaphosa is facing in the form of a vote of no confidence and a challenge to reveal details of his CR17 fundraising campaign brought by the Public Protector.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to David Maynier the Western Cape's MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities, about his Medium Term Budget Policy - our province's economic roadmap, and the focus appears to be on keeping us safe and creating jobs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Today on Everyday Xhosa, Qingqile Mdlulwa teaches us about the word "ichule", which refers to someowe who is an expert or master of their craft.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Rand's current rally against major world currencies has more to do with what's happening abroad than here. Emerging markets are having a moment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST