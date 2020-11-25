The Social Rundown

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:33
PAYMENT OF COMPENSATION TO FORD KUGA CONSUMERS FINALISED
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza
Today at 11:05
Tech with Jan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
illicit alcohol trade threatens the economy, employment and livelihoods in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Today at 12:06
Contingency plans for the movement of people inter-provincially
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Thobile Mbengashe - Chief Director For Hiv And Aids at National Department Of Health
Today at 12:15
R15m inheritance case: Granny was the true parent
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:23
Report: Transparency in municipal procurement
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser
Today at 12:27
WC municipal manager released on bail for interfering with siu investigation on ppe corruption
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago
Today at 12:37
MJC: Temporary closure of a number of WC Mosques, as a result of Covid-19 infections
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaykh Riad Fataar - Deputy President and Chairman of MJC Cemetary Management Committee at Muslim Judicial Council of SA
Shaykh Riad Fataar - Head of Social Development at Muslim Judicial Council of SA
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Here's a look at where Covid-19 cases and deaths have risen in the Cape metro There's been a 73% increase in new Covid-19 cases and a 28% increase in new Covid-19 deaths over the last seven days in the Cape m... 27 November 2020 10:01 AM
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It's about optics' The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo. 27 November 2020 9:24 AM
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments. 26 November 2020 8:51 PM
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption. 26 November 2020 6:44 PM
Ramaphosa faces no-confidence motion in Parliament President Cyril Ramaphosa will face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership in Parliament next week Thursday. 26 November 2020 4:07 PM
South African farms produce largest wheat harvest in many years SA's farms are wildly productive right now. Summer crop projections look excellent, says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 26 November 2020 3:14 PM
Rand at best level in 9 months The last time the rand was this strong against the dollar was in February, about a month before things went utterly pear-shaped. 26 November 2020 2:10 PM
Google to land its new R2.2 billion cable in Melkbosstrand near Cape Town "Google's new cable will land at Melkbosstrand, shoring up our positioning as Africa's tech hub," says Wesgro CEO Tim Harris. 26 November 2020 1:24 PM
Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary) Tell your people! About 98% of WeThinkCode_'s tuition-free students find permanent employment upon graduating. 26 November 2020 11:42 AM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront From the comfort and safety of your car - watch Nicolas Cage use Jiu-Jitsu on aliens on a state-of-the-art LED screen. 25 November 2020 1:09 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
Scotland is making tampons and pads free. Meet the woman who made it possible Member of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon has successfully led the campaign to make period products freely available to all... 26 November 2020 5:55 PM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It's about optics' The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo. 27 November 2020 9:24 AM
South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask! "We're tired but we don't want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can't afford that." 25 November 2020 9:14 AM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
City Faves: Triggerfish

27 November 2020 9:00 AM

Triggerfish is Africa's top animation studio and this week's CITY FAVE. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mystery continues to surround the SAA Helderberg crash 33 years on

27 November 2020 8:28 AM

On the eve of the 33rd anniversary of the Helderberg plane tragedy which resulted in 159 passenger and crew losing their lives, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Peter Otzen, the son of one of the passengers on board, and who has been trying to seek answers on what really happened that fateful night.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

27 November 2020 7:59 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Turkish Justice

27 November 2020 7:58 AM

Accentuating the positive France is outlawing accent prejudice.

Santa’s welcome in Ireland F.C is getting an Irish green light. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa's dual battles

27 November 2020 7:39 AM

Sanusha Naidu of the Institute of Global Dialogue speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the dual fights President Ramaphosa is facing in the form of a vote of no confidence and a challenge to reveal details of his CR17 fundraising campaign brought by the Public Protector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape's economic roadmap out of Covid-19 gloom

27 November 2020 7:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to David Maynier the Western Cape's MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities, about his Medium Term Budget Policy - our province's economic roadmap, and the focus appears to be on keeping us safe and creating jobs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa, "Ichule"

27 November 2020 7:08 AM

Today on Everyday Xhosa, Qingqile Mdlulwa teaches us about the word "ichule", which refers to someowe who is an expert or master of their craft. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why is the Rand going up while South Africa is going down?

27 November 2020 6:48 AM

The Rand's current rally against major world currencies has more to do with what's happening abroad than here. Emerging markets are having a moment.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

27 November 2020 6:28 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

26 November 2020 8:42 AM

With Prof Dilip  Menon |  Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Here's a look at where Covid-19 cases and deaths have risen in the Cape metro

Local

Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics'

Politics Opinion Local

Google to land its new R2.2 billion cable in Melkbosstrand near Cape Town

Business

WATCH LIVE: Joburg Mayor Makhubo appears at Zondo Inquiry

27 November 2020 10:14 AM

Ramaphosa set to get SIU preliminary findings on Diko PPE matter in December

27 November 2020 9:58 AM

WC Health Dept believes it has enough beds to deal with COVID-19 resurgence

27 November 2020 9:30 AM

