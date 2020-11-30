Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:40
Latest Western Cape Provincial Covid 19 repsponse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 10:08
Ocean Hub with Alexis Grosskopf
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alexis Grosskopf - Chief Operations Officer and centre manager at French South African Tech Labs
Guests
Alexis Grosskopf - Chief Operations Officer and centre manager at French South African Tech Labs
125
Today at 10:33
Helena Wasseman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Guests
Helena Wasserman
125
Today at 10:45
Watch-Zondo-Tom Moyane vs Provin Gordhan-Live crossing
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Black Friday……30% off means you still spend 70%
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Guests
Paul Roelofse
125
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Mondays
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather-Screen Time how long we spend looking at digital device screens
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
125
Today at 12:23
Investigation into forced sterilisations
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Catherine Burns - Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health Science Faculty and Alder Museum of Medical History at University of the Witwatersrand
Guests
Catherine Burns - Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health Science Faculty and Alder Museum of Medical History at University of the Witwatersrand
125
Today at 12:27
Illegal surveilance on your phone
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Vorster - Private investigator at CA Investigations
Guests
John Vorster - Private investigator at CA Investigations
125
Today at 12:40
Dan Weclaw speaks out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:52
A reflection on a year of Quote this Woman
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
125
Today at 18:49
Serial entrepreneur, Ian Fuhr launches Hatch Institute
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Fuhr - Founder at Sorbet
Guests
Ian Fuhr - Founder at Sorbet
125
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - 50 People that F***** South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alexander Parker - Author of '50 People Who Messed Up the World' at ...
Guests
Alexander Parker - Author of '50 People Who Messed Up the World' at ...
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Chef Lentswe Bhnegu
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lentswe Bhengu
Guests
Lentswe Bhengu
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up