The World View - Diego’s Doctor Under Scrutiny

The death of Darth Vader British actor David Prowse RIP.
The loneliest elephant but a happy ending for the mournful pachyderm.
Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The ANC's branch system is broken. Professor Keith Gottschalk explains why this matters a great deal.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Philip Bam of spokesperson for Grassy Park CPF speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the brutal robbery and murder of a teen with Down Syndrome, on his 17th birthday. Mikyle Bruiners was killed for a chain given to him by his biological father who he also only met for the first time on the very day he was murdered.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Political sciences professor, Dirk Kotze, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the showdown expected at the Zondo commission, between former Sars boss, Tom Moyane, and Pravin Gordhan.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Pieter Koekemoer | Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Steph Olivier is an auctioneer at High Street Auctioneers who has been in the business for many years, and he says that this year they have been kept busy due to many businesses, especially restaurants, which have had to close down and their equipment sold off. But who is then buying it all up?LISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Triggerfish is Africa's top animation studio and this week's CITY FAVE.LISTEN TO PODCAST