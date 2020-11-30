Moolah Monday: Make your money last this Dezemba

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
GBV: Namola making SA feel a little safer
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
James Bell
James Bell
Today at 05:10
Visa renewal victory for asylum seekers
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Sally Gandar - Head of Advocacy & Legal Advisor at Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town
Sally Gandar - Head of Advocacy & Legal Advisor at Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town
Today at 05:46
Government urgently needs alcohol restrictions in place ahead of the festive season
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Maurice Smithers - Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
Maurice Smithers - Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Stephan Lombard
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Covid second wave hits Suidooster Fees and performers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Jana Hattingh - CEO Suidooster Fees
Jana Hattingh - CEO Suidooster Fees
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday -Work remotely from Mauritius
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Zainab Bouzaine - Immigration specialist at Expatweb
Zainab Bouzaine - Immigration specialist at Expatweb
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Solidarity Fund CEO on extending aid and their lifespan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tandi Nzimande - CEO Solidarity Fund
Tandi Nzimande - CEO Solidarity Fund
Today at 07:20
Attempted hit on Kinnear murder witness
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Jeff Wicks - News24 investigative journalist
Jeff Wicks - News24 investigative journalist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Talking about race should start early
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Dr Pragya Agarwal - Behavioral Scientist and Author at ...
Lovelyn Nwadeyi
Dr Pragya Agarwal - Behavioral Scientist and Author at ...
Lovelyn Nwadeyi
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Barbara Friedman
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Provincial Economic and Tourism update with MEC David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:08
Update on possible new booze, curfew rules for Covid hot spotsafter government meeting yesterday
Today with Kieno Kammies
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:33
#TheCornerOffice -Thomas Pays, Ozow CEO and co-founder -'CapeTalk's Toys for Joy with Ozow'
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Sustainable Braai Wood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Wayne Webber - Owner of Houtekop wood sales
Wayne Webber - Owner of Houtekop wood sales
Today at 11:32
Skurrel Clothing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Lance Janari - Owner of Skurell Clothing
Lance Janari - Owner of Skurell Clothing
Today at 11:45
Chantell Illbury- Mind of a Fox
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
EOH financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:48
From Hartbeespoort to Hollywood - myfanPark
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Joy Des Fountain - CEO at myFanPark
Joy Des Fountain - CEO at myFanPark
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual : 2020 The year that was
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
