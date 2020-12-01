SADC talks while Mozambique bleeds

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on Thursday evening (3 December) on measures to curb a Covid-19 resurgence. 3 December 2020 8:49 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December) President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday (3 December) on how the government is responding to the resur... 3 December 2020 6:07 PM
View all Local
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission. 3 December 2020 6:38 PM
Ramaphosa no-confidence motion postponed as ATM head to court over secret ballot The motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa has been postponed. 3 December 2020 4:43 PM
View all Politics
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises' Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy. 2 December 2020 8:08 PM
View all Business
'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown' The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season. 3 December 2020 10:36 AM
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
View all Sport
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy' Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' wh... 3 December 2020 3:56 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
View all Entertainment
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years A woman from Stockholm reportedly removed her son (41) from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since. 2 December 2020 12:05 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
SADC talks while Mozambique bleeds

SADC talks while Mozambique bleeds

1 December 2020 8:25 AM

A summit was held where the Mozambique insurgency was on the agenda. Nothing came of it. Why is SADC so ineffectual?


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

SALGA National Members Conference

3 December 2020 9:19 AM

With Tshego Modisane | Entertainment Update at Talk Radio 702.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why real BBBEE can help nation building

3 December 2020 8:42 AM

Author and News24 columnist, Siya Khumalo, talks to Refilwe Moloto about how truly implementing and embracing the principles of Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment can help SA's much-needed nation building process.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gov's wage freeze being challenged as unions refuse to settle

3 December 2020 8:37 AM

Government wants to settle, but unions are insisting on their day in court to fight for their promises wage increases. Rah Mahlaka weighs in.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Vaccine Approval

3 December 2020 7:59 AM

The UN warning Antonio Gutteres says climate change is their top priority.
 
Presidential pardons is something rotten going on at the White House. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

3 December 2020 7:48 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How City plans to keep CBD nightlife Covid compliant

3 December 2020 7:40 AM

Alderman JP Smith, the City's mayoral committee member for Community Safety speaks to Refilwe Moloto about measures being put in place to ensure nightspots do not become super spreaders of Covid-19 over the festive season. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prof Salim Abdool Karim on SA's second wave of Covid-19

3 December 2020 7:22 AM

Prof Salim Abdool Karim is a distinguished epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist, as well as head of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19. Prof Karim explains what South Africa could and should look like over the festive season, if we are to ensure a second wave of infections does not wash across the entire country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays: Acceleration of comfort in style

3 December 2020 7:02 AM

With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Call for transparency in car sales as patched up wrecks re-sold to unsuspecting buyers

3 December 2020 6:37 AM

With many people set to leave school and in need of a cheap but decent set of wheels, some might be unwittingly buying a vehicle which has previously been written-off. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Richard Green of the South African Motorbody Repairers’ Association (Sambra), which has been calling for more transparency from the insurance sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

3 December 2020 6:25 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed

Local Business

'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission

Business Politics

Further delays at Cape Town licencing centres amid problems with national system

Local

'Holidaymakers will take Covid-19 home with them from W Cape and E Cape'

Local

EWN Highlights

READ: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on containing COVID-19

3 December 2020 8:50 PM

President declares NMB a COVID-19 hotspot, introduces more restrictions

3 December 2020 8:18 PM

Matshela Koko claims Ramaphosa interfered with Eskom’s board to get him fired

3 December 2020 7:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA