Tech Tuesday: Huawei Pay hits SA

Recent racially charged events once again reminded us that we cannot simply move on from our painful past. We need to engage it. When is the right time to talk about race to your children? As soon as possible, and today's guests discuss how.



The panel consists of : Lovelyn Nwadeyi is the Founder and Director of L&N Advisors, a consulting practice whose sole purpose is to see social justice normalised.

Dr Pragya Agarwal is a behavioural and data scientist.

