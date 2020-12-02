The Social Rundown - Quality Street chocolate audit?

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
With Tshego Modisane | Entertainment Update at Talk Radio 702.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Author and News24 columnist, Siya Khumalo, talks to Refilwe Moloto about how truly implementing and embracing the principles of Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment can help SA's much-needed nation building process.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Government wants to settle, but unions are insisting on their day in court to fight for their promises wage increases. Rah Mahlaka weighs in.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The UN warning Antonio Gutteres says climate change is their top priority.
Presidential pardons is something rotten going on at the White House.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Alderman JP Smith, the City's mayoral committee member for Community Safety speaks to Refilwe Moloto about measures being put in place to ensure nightspots do not become super spreaders of Covid-19 over the festive season.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Salim Abdool Karim is a distinguished epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist, as well as head of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19. Prof Karim explains what South Africa could and should look like over the festive season, if we are to ensure a second wave of infections does not wash across the entire country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With many people set to leave school and in need of a cheap but decent set of wheels, some might be unwittingly buying a vehicle which has previously been written-off. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Richard Green of the South African Motorbody Repairers’ Association (Sambra), which has been calling for more transparency from the insurance sector.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.LISTEN TO PODCAST