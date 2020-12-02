Wanderlust Wednesday - Work remotely from Mauritius

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Rafiek Mammon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rafiek Mammon
Today at 13:35
Health & Wellness - Holiday and Summer safety with Dr Darren Green
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Today at 14:07
Book Club - True Story by Kate Reed Petty
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kate Reed Petty
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Masks and exercise - WHO says masks should not be worn
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 15:40
Is the Tweedenuwejaar parade happening next year?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:50
Toys for Joy: Lelieblom House in Crawford
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Daily Maverick: Activists implore President Ramaphosa not to sign controversial Traditional Courts Bill into law
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nolundi Luwaya - LARC Director
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
SALGA Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
SARS tries to secure R4bn State capture loot
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephan Brummer - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:46
Music: No To Femicide by Kamisa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jay - P - Kamisa member
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
The Friday File: Charlotte Rhys South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shaun Mc Dermott - Director at Charlotte Rhys SA
