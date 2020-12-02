Wednesday Panel: Talking about race should start early

Recent racially charged events once again reminded us that we cannot simply move on from our painful past. We need to engage it. When is the right time to talk about race to your children? As soon as possible, and today's guests discuss how.
The panel consists of : Lovelyn Nwadeyi is the Founder and Director of L&N Advisors, a consulting practice whose sole purpose is to see social justice normalised.
Dr Pragya Agarwal is a behavioural and data scientist.
Kevin Kriedemann Founder at Africa.film
Showmax is releasing a new Christmas special every day until 27 December.
Some of what we've been watching:
Series
The Undoing
This six-part mini-series stars Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, Lion) as therapist Grace Fraser, whose idyllic existence is shattered by a violent death and a very public scandal. With her husband Jonathan (Golden Globe winner Hugh Grant from A Very English Scandal) missing, Grace must face a chain of terrible revelations and try to build a new life for herself and her son.
Devils
The series centres on Massimo Ruggero, a charismatic and fearless Italian banker. With a stellar track record on the London trading floor of investment powerhouse NYL Bank, Massimo is a shoo-in for promotion to vice-CEO. But when Massimo’s fiercest rival, Edward Stuart, turns up dead, Massimo finds himself under suspicion, and uncovers a vast political game plan orchestrated by the devils who rule the world’s financial fate.
Starring Patrick Dempsey
Film
Somerkersfees
A dysfunctional family’s Christmas beach holiday forces them to come to terms with their flaws, differences, hate and love for each other.
Directed by multi-award-winning Jaco Bouwer (Rage, Dwaalster, Die Spreeus)
Somerkersfees stars Milan Murray (Liewe Kersfeesvader, Waterfront)
Edwin van der Walt (Wonderlus)
Marguerite van Eeden (Sara Se Geheim)
There are still some people who feel that the media and government are exaggerating the seriousness of Covid-19, and that not enough coverage is given to the fact that the majority of the infected recover from the disease. Sam Plaatjies contracted Covid-19 in July, and later experienced complications when the coronavirus attacked his central nervous system, resulting in his movement and speech being impaired. Although he has recovered extensively, he was booked off from work by his doctors until January 2021. He shares his story with Refilwe Moloto to highlight how serious this disease is.
