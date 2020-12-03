How City plans to keep CBD nightlife Covid compliant

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions, even the wacky ones.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions, even the wacky ones.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news Deutsche Welle Berlin with Chelsey Dulaney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chelsey Dulaney
Today at 10:33
The rules for kids flying into SA were just updated, and terminals are fully open again
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips-Having an abundance mindset
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
We explore the benefits of Vinotherapy aka soaking in Red wine
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lizandie Rossouw
Today at 11:45
Pro surfer Frank Solomon launches new youth centre in Hout Bay
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Frank Solomons
Today at 12:10
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thsonono Buyeye - Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor at ...
Today at 12:15
Knysna and Covid in focus
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Blake Linder - journalist at Knysna-Plett Herald
Today at 12:27
John Jeffery
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Jeffery
Today at 12:37
Foreign restaurant workers have not received their TERS payments
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Alberts
Today at 12:40
South Africans and Curfew (cont)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
Today at 12:45
South Africans and Curfew (cont)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
Today at 12:52
Do men have "real" friends (cont)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mbuyselo Botha - Commissioner at Commission For Gender Equality
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Latest Local
W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook 'Citizens have got freedom in this province, but freedom comes at a price and that means we've got to play our part,' says Winde. 4 December 2020 6:50 AM
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on Thursday evening (3 December) on measures to curb a Covid-19 resurgence. 3 December 2020 8:49 PM
View all Local
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission. 3 December 2020 6:38 PM
View all Politics
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises' Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy. 2 December 2020 8:08 PM
View all Business
'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown' The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season. 3 December 2020 10:36 AM
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
View all Sport
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy' Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' wh... 3 December 2020 3:56 PM
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021 Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.... 29 November 2020 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years A woman from Stockholm reportedly removed her son (41) from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since. 2 December 2020 12:05 PM
Saffers, want to live in paradise for a while? 'Work from home' in Mauritius South Africans have an opportunity to live on the island for a few months as part of the new Premium Long-Stay Visa programme. 2 December 2020 8:28 AM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate? 1 December 2020 2:32 PM
Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care Exhausted doctors must choose who lives and who dies while Eastern Cape residents drink and party, says Nomazima Nkosi. 1 December 2020 12:10 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
How City plans to keep CBD nightlife Covid compliant

How City plans to keep CBD nightlife Covid compliant

3 December 2020 7:40 AM

Alderman JP Smith, the City's mayoral committee member for Community Safety speaks to Refilwe Moloto about measures being put in place to ensure nightspots do not become super spreaders of Covid-19 over the festive season. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election

4 December 2020 9:13 AM

"Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Binge Club: Max shows

4 December 2020 8:47 AM

Kevin Kriedemann Founder at Africa.film

Showmax is releasing a new Christmas special every day until 27 December.

Some of what we've been watching: 

Series
The Undoing

This six-part mini-series stars Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, Lion) as therapist Grace Fraser, whose idyllic existence is shattered by a violent death and a very public scandal. With her husband Jonathan (Golden Globe winner Hugh Grant from A Very English Scandal) missing, Grace must face a chain of terrible revelations and try to build a new life for herself and her son.
 Devils

The series centres on Massimo Ruggero, a charismatic and fearless Italian banker. With a stellar track record on the London trading floor of investment powerhouse NYL Bank, Massimo is a shoo-in for promotion to vice-CEO. But when Massimo’s fiercest rival, Edward Stuart, turns up dead, Massimo finds himself under suspicion, and uncovers a vast political game plan orchestrated by the devils who rule the world’s financial fate. 

Starring Patrick Dempsey

Film
 Somerkersfees
  
A dysfunctional family’s Christmas beach holiday forces them to come to terms with their flaws, differences, hate and love for each other.

Directed by  multi-award-winning Jaco Bouwer (Rage, Dwaalster, Die Spreeus)
Somerkersfees stars Milan Murray (Liewe Kersfeesvader, Waterfront)
Edwin van der Walt (Wonderlus)
Marguerite van Eeden (Sara Se Geheim)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Covid-19 attacked my central nervous system

4 December 2020 8:30 AM

There are still some people who feel that the media and government are exaggerating the seriousness of Covid-19, and that not enough coverage is given to the fact that the majority of the infected recover from the disease. Sam Plaatjies contracted Covid-19 in July, and later experienced complications when the coronavirus attacked his central nervous system, resulting in his movement and speech being impaired. Although he has recovered extensively, he was booked off from work by his doctors until January 2021. He shares his story with Refilwe Moloto to highlight how serious this disease is.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Covid Vaccine Politics

4 December 2020 7:56 AM

Interpol’s vaccine warning about the potential for criminal fraud.
 
Children’s TV violence as cited by a team of psychologists.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

4 December 2020 7:42 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Plan for Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021

4 December 2020 7:38 AM

The 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour is still on the cards and ready to take place once the green light is given, so entries will still be on hold until closer to the time. Organisers have been meeting with authorities to ensure a model which will ensure a safe event for participants of the popular cycling event. Refilwe Moloto speaks to David Bellairs, Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Premier Alan Winde on President's announcement

4 December 2020 7:23 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Premier Alan Winde about what President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement means for the Western Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa: IGQWETHA

4 December 2020 6:51 AM

Today’s isiXhosa word is IGQWETHA, it means a lawyer. Coincidentally, or not the word is related to UKUGQWETHA which mean to turn inside out, upside down, distort or twist. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurants and bars need to do play part in preventing harder lockdown from returning

4 December 2020 6:35 AM

Jeremy Clayton, the chairman of Fedhasa for the Western Cape talks to Refilwe Moloto about keeping the industry safe and operational during the festive period.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

4 December 2020 6:26 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook

Local Politics

Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election

Africa World Politics Elections

Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Witnesses are all liars, ex-Eskom CEO Koko tells Zondo commission

4 December 2020 9:33 AM

They've arrived: Sho Madjozi's love song to the Hawks

4 December 2020 9:22 AM

COVID-19 hit low-paid workers the hardest - Global Wage Report

4 December 2020 7:40 AM

