The Binge Club: Max shows

Showmax is releasing a new Christmas special every day until 27 December.



Some of what we've been watching:



Series

The Undoing



This six-part mini-series stars Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, Lion) as therapist Grace Fraser, whose idyllic existence is shattered by a violent death and a very public scandal. With her husband Jonathan (Golden Globe winner Hugh Grant from A Very English Scandal) missing, Grace must face a chain of terrible revelations and try to build a new life for herself and her son.

Devils



The series centres on Massimo Ruggero, a charismatic and fearless Italian banker. With a stellar track record on the London trading floor of investment powerhouse NYL Bank, Massimo is a shoo-in for promotion to vice-CEO. But when Massimo’s fiercest rival, Edward Stuart, turns up dead, Massimo finds himself under suspicion, and uncovers a vast political game plan orchestrated by the devils who rule the world’s financial fate.



Starring Patrick Dempsey



Film

Somerkersfees



A dysfunctional family’s Christmas beach holiday forces them to come to terms with their flaws, differences, hate and love for each other.



Directed by multi-award-winning Jaco Bouwer (Rage, Dwaalster, Die Spreeus)

Somerkersfees stars Milan Murray (Liewe Kersfeesvader, Waterfront)

Edwin van der Walt (Wonderlus)

Marguerite van Eeden (Sara Se Geheim)