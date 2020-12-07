The Social Rundown

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:20
Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:33
16 days of activism,domestic workers can claim for being injured on duty
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pinky Mashiani
Today at 10:45
Stop Taxi Bullying-Rate Your Ride
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jenny Sefton
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-What to do with your year end bonus
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Ciao Pizza
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather--How to back up data and avoid a "disaster"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 12:06
What happened at the ANC NEC?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshidi Madia
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 12:15
The mental impact of Matric rewrites
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Khanya Matric
Today at 12:23
Is it time to cancel Matric Rage?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Anban Pillay
Dr Anban Pillay - Deputy Director-General at Department of Health
Today at 12:27
Nqaba Bhanga: New Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nqaba Bhanga - Mayor at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
Nqaba Banga - Mayor at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
Today at 12:37
Will the remainder of the England cricket tour ahead?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
ZAAHIER ADAMS
Today at 12:40
Paarl's funeral inferno
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Edgar J Petersen - Funeral services at Willy’s and Gallico
Today at 12:45
Covid vaccines and election campaigns.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 12:52
Covid-19: Now for the good news
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
Car subscriptions coming to SA - Avis and FlexClub
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tinashe Ruzane - Flexclub at CEO & Co-Founder
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money: Dr. Jonathan Louw, CEO of SANBS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Jonathan Louw - CEO at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
Revenge porn and malicious online messages a step closer to being criminalised South Africa's Cybercrimes Bill was passed by Parliament last week and awaits the President's signature in order to become law. 7 December 2020 9:06 AM
[LISTEN] Nicolette Kinnear, wife of slain top cop speaks out Earlier this year, Cape anti-gang unit's Charl Kinnear was shot dead outside his home after his protection detail was removed. 7 December 2020 7:57 AM
FNB plans to debit your account on 15 Dec to take advantage of early paycheck? Journalist Brendyn Lotz received a text from FNB via his banking app that his credit card debit order would be run on 15 December. 7 December 2020 7:18 AM
CoCT shuts down community book exchange, 'they said it was a public nuisance' Denise Riddle, founder of 'Booksie the Booktroll' Kerbside cupboard says a Bothasig neighbour complained and had it shut down. 7 December 2020 6:33 AM
Nelson Mandela Bay's new mayor Nqaba Bhanga says Covid-19 crisis is top priority The DA's Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga has been elected as the new Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay. 6 December 2020 10:44 AM
DA to hear from Phumzile Van Damme's lawyers over 'involuntary sabbatical' DA MP Phumzile Van Damme says she'll be communicating with the party via her lawyers next year after DA leader John Steenhuisen pl... 5 December 2020 3:45 PM
Cape Town wine named 'best in the world' - 2020 International Wine Challenge The world’s best Sauvignon Blanc is from Cape Town (Groot Constantia), according to leading international wine experts. 4 December 2020 3:03 PM
Buying used? Written off cars get patched up and resold – insurers remain silent The list of written-off cars must be made public by insurance firms, says Richard Green (SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association). 4 December 2020 1:36 PM
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
Budgeting is the best way to overcome financial stress of 2020, says expert With good financial planning, 2020 doesn't have to end on a bad note. Certified financial planner Kirsty Scully shares her expert... 5 December 2020 9:55 AM
Children's book Faizel and the Stars celebrates Afrikaaps and owning one's voice Author and playwright Rafiek Mammon has written a new children’s book titled ‘Faizel and the Stars’. 4 December 2020 3:16 PM
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50% Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19. 4 December 2020 11:27 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was always the funny guy at the braai: Schalk Bezuidenhout talks comedy career Funnyman and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout says he can't imagine his life without comedy. He chats to Sara-Jayne King about some of hi... 6 December 2020 9:38 AM
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy' Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' wh... 3 December 2020 3:56 PM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The Social Rundown

The Social Rundown

7 December 2020 6:40 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America

7 December 2020 8:45 AM

With Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business School.

Cybercrimes Bill is (almost) law

7 December 2020 8:25 AM

South Africa should soon have new laws around cybercrimes which affects every single internet user. Sarah Hoffman tells us what to look out for. 

The World View - Vaccine Variations

7 December 2020 7:56 AM

Brexit in the balance last ditch talks in Brussels are not going well.
 
A royal revolt the Queen’s angry with servants at Sandringham. 

#IFSAT

7 December 2020 7:45 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

 

Can your boss force you to take a "sabbatical?

7 December 2020 7:40 AM

Jan Truter of LabourWise speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the legalities involved when an employer forces an employee to take time off from work, stating it is in their own best interest. 

Nicolette Kinnear's search for justice for her slain husband

7 December 2020 7:25 AM

Nicolette Kinnear, the wife of slain Cape cop Charl Kinnear, speaks about his life, death and work, and how she is now trying to get justice for the assassinated officers.

Moolah Monday: Banks take advantage of earlier December paydays

7 December 2020 7:16 AM

Many organisations pay their December salaries out earlier, usually on the 15th, and banks have been aligning their debit order runs to match this. But should this approach be reconsidered?

Local book-swapping initiative shut down by authorities after complaints

7 December 2020 6:46 AM

Booksie the Booktroll was an initiative started in the suburb of Bothasig where anyone could take books out and make donations of old books in kind. But it came to an end after city officials acted on complaints made by a few neighbours . 

Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election

4 December 2020 9:13 AM

"Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report.

[WATCH] Minister Mkhize joins authorities to crack down on Cape Town's nightlife

Local

DA to hear from Phumzile Van Damme's lawyers over 'involuntary sabbatical'

Politics

Nelson Mandela Bay's new mayor Nqaba Bhanga says Covid-19 crisis is top priority

Politics

FNB plans to debit your account on 15 Dec to take advantage of early paycheck?

Local Business

CT officials inspect over 8,000 businesses for COVID-19 safety compliance

7 December 2020 9:06 AM

ANC NEC to discuss legal advice in dealing with corruption-accused members

7 December 2020 7:48 AM

‘No one is paying attention’: Ejikeni community in KZN without water for 8 years

7 December 2020 7:12 AM

