Domestic workers qualify for workplace injury

Employers of domestic workers will need to make arrangements to comply with the recent ruling in the Constitutional Court whereby parts of the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (Coida) were deemed unconstitutional as it had excluded domestic workers employed in private households from the definition of ‘employee’. Albert van der Merwe of the National Employers’ Labour Association (NELA) speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the implications.