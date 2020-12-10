Emerging Economies - Focus on India

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 05:46
The Makers Landing, V&A's new food cornerstone opens today
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
David Green - CEO at V&A Waterfront
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Lift-off for Lift
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gidon Novick - Co-Founder at Lift Airline
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa -KWAKHONA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: What now for Brexit as deadline looms
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Raymond Parsons - Economist at NWU Business School
Today at 07:20
CPOA CFO on closures of three Cape Flats facilities
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xolani Phukwana - CPOA CFO
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer : Craig Bullock
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Bullock - High Performance Manager at DanceSport South Africa
Today at 08:21
City Faves : CrossStitchSupplies.co.za
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sam Barnard - Owner of CrossStitchSupplies.co.za
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with Clifford Coonan from DW in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Bargaining council "Mafia" burdening SMME's for fees
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Neeroj Daya - Owner of Fine Furniture in Paarden Eiland
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze-2020 VISION: Reflecting on her Lockdown Diaries of 202o
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Toys for Joy Crossing with Africa Melane
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Africa Melane
Today at 11:45
90 year old providing community with housing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Latest Local
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days. 10 December 2020 9:07 PM
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability' As usual, Eskom's statement seems contradictory. Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tries to explain the state of the grid. 10 December 2020 8:01 PM
3 old age facilities face closure on the Cape Flats, 300 CPOA residents at risk Samson Institute for Ageing Research Dr Leon Geffen executive director on the plight of the elderly housed in the facilities. 10 December 2020 7:54 AM
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
Graft at NLC should result in jail time says DA after SIU swoop The SIU and the Hawks swooped on the offices of the National Lottery Commission early on Tuesday morning. 9 December 2020 1:02 PM
Solidarity Fund commits R327m deposit for Covax programme, balance due to govt The commitment South Africa is making to the WHO initiative is to vaccinate 10% of our population, says the Solidarity Fund. 10 December 2020 7:27 PM
Barry Hore to step down as Discovery Bank CEO, new chief appointed Hore will be replaced by Discovery's Hylton Kallner in January. The Money Show interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited). 10 December 2020 6:36 PM
Cheap 'gap cover' fixes hellishly expensive, inadequate medical aid Pippa Hudson asks Certified Financial Planner Alec Riddle to explain the ins and outs of Gap Cover. 10 December 2020 2:56 PM
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
10 tips to prevent bank card fraud when shopping online over the holidays FNB's head of fraud Trish Ramdhani shares some advice on how to transact safely online and avoid card fraud over the festive seaso... 9 December 2020 1:41 PM
Spam calls up 191% in 7 months - we now get 11.3 per month Why is this happening? Lester Kiewit interviews of tech journalist Brendyn Lotz. (Spare a thought for the Brazilians.) 9 December 2020 1:01 PM
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event. 8 December 2020 12:48 PM
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
[WATCH] First 19 James Bond movies now streaming free on YouTube Holidays are around the corner and we need to stay safe during the Covid-19 second wave. Here's something to cheer you up. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
James Blunt: My new book is about taking the mickey out of myself Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to onlin... 8 December 2020 8:04 PM
US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
[VIDEOS] Elon Musk's SpaceX SN8 test flight explodes in a fireball on landing People gathered to watch the test flight land back on earth only to gasp in shock as the spacecraft exploded on touchdown. 10 December 2020 7:39 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Emerging Economies - Focus on India

Emerging Economies - Focus on India

10 December 2020 8:37 AM

With Prof Dilip  Menon |  Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.


Vaccines 101

10 December 2020 8:34 AM

Why are vaccines safe? How do they actually work? Will the antibodies last? Why? Thomas Scriba, Professor in immunology and vaccinology of tuberculosis at the University of Cape Town has some of the answers.

The World View - Warnings To The Wealthy

10 December 2020 8:00 AM

A Brexit dinner date Boris Johnson’s been talking turkey in Brussels.
 
A Middle East football deal as an Arab owner buys an Israeli club.
 
The boiling water invention the USA has discovered the kettle. 

#IFSAT

10 December 2020 7:37 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

What now for 300 CPOA residents as facilities face closure

10 December 2020 7:33 AM

Dr Leon Geffen, an executive director of the Samson Institute for Ageing Research, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the plight of 300 elderly folks living in CPOA homes on the Cape Flats which are about to be shut for financial reasons.

Refineries in a fine mess

10 December 2020 7:21 AM

Avhapfani Tshifularo, executive director of the South African Petroleum Industry Association speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the impact of struggling refineries on the need to import more fuel and the knock-on effect on the fuel price.

Trendspotting Thursdays : The Milkman Model

10 December 2020 6:52 AM

With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

Domestic workers qualify for workplace injury

10 December 2020 6:35 AM

Employers of domestic workers will need to make arrangements to comply with the recent ruling in the Constitutional Court whereby parts of the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (Coida) were deemed unconstitutional as it had excluded domestic workers employed in private households from the definition of ‘employee’. Albert van der Merwe of the National Employers’ Labour Association (NELA) speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the implications.

The Social Rundown

10 December 2020 6:31 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

Wednesday Panel : Insurance

9 December 2020 8:55 AM

Our Wednesday panel focuses on insurance. Joining Refilwe Moloto is Ernest North, a qualified short-term insurance actuary and co-founder of Naked Insurance; and Iola Ebmayr, of KEU Underwriting Managers.

Shortages, jams and shutdowns: UK readies for Brexit 'no-deal' chaos

11 December 2020 5:45 AM

US considers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval

11 December 2020 5:40 AM

France to impose virus curfew after lockdown, including New Year's Eve

10 December 2020 8:46 PM

