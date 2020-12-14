The Social Rundown

They did it. After years of advocating and objecting, South Africans now have the Right to Repair their own vehicles.

This means you can take your car to be services or repair wherever you want without losing your warranty.



Guidelines were published by the Competition Commission back in February and are now official - taking effect in July 2021.



There are several purposes... This increases competition in the sector which means lower prices, but also to create opportunities for emerging providers.



Motorists can also look forward to the unbundling of maintenance and service plan, meaning you should be able to purchase a vehicle without the aforementioned or independently.



Refilwe speaks to Filum Ho is the CEO of Autoboys and the vice-chair of the Right to Repair movement.

