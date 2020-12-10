The Social Rundown

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Natalie Wilson
Today at 13:40
Food - Making the most of your Air Fryer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sharon Glass
Today at 14:40
Covid-19 Testing for the purpose of Travel.
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kim Taylor - Customer Experience Director at Flight Centre
Today at 14:50
Music with Lethabo Mokheti
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lethabo Mokheti
Today at 18:08
Eskom fighting to retrieve stolen funds and loadshedding during a festive season
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
André de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:12
The odds of contracting Covid-19 versus ....
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Johan Ferreira - Senior Lecture in Statistics at University of Pretoria
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
decrease in short-term loan dependency
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bryan Smith - Content Manager at Wonga SA
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Top 5 Business Books of 2020
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Early December debit orders - is it legal? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says many people sign without reading the fine print. 14 December 2020 1:32 PM
Closing beaches is not the answer, says City of Cape Town's JP Smith The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says closing down beaches in response to the second wave of Covid-19 could turn ugly over the fes... 14 December 2020 1:22 PM
Vehicle owners can now service or fix cars anywhere and not void warranty After years of advocating and objecting, South Africans now have the right to repair or service their own vehicles anywhere. 14 December 2020 11:31 AM
View all Local
SALGA: Reflecting on 20 years of local government transformation Government representatives, policymakers and practitioners chronicle and reflect on 20 years of democratic local government in SA. 14 December 2020 12:44 PM
No school public or private may withhold school reports due to unpaid fees Executive Director of the Isasa Lebogang Montjane says private schools can use the normal debt collection mechanism. 14 December 2020 8:25 AM
[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday evening The Presidency has confirmed that President Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in South Africa's Covid-19 response. 13 December 2020 5:35 PM
View all Politics
Here's how much it costs to own a Spar, Pick n Pay, or OK Food store What does it cost to enter the supermarket franchise market in South Africa? Business Insider SA has a look. 14 December 2020 12:48 PM
Should you buy an extended warranty on appliances? Here's the lowdown Personal finance journalist Neesa Moodley says there are lots of terms and conditions you need to be aware of when buying one. 14 December 2020 11:15 AM
Novel mosquito repellant socks and ankle bands for hikers and hot summer nights A group of scientists from the University of Pretoria developed a novel repellent that has a longer lifespan. 13 December 2020 8:50 AM
View all Business
Home-grown pavement veggies free for community to help themselves in George People have been enjoying beans, beetroot, spinach, broccoli, and onions from Michelle's garden in the town of George. 14 December 2020 7:39 AM
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season Ideas from the co-author of 'Baby Sense' and registered occupational therapist at Baby Sense Megan Faure. 13 December 2020 8:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event. 8 December 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season Ideas from the co-author of 'Baby Sense' and registered occupational therapist at Baby Sense Megan Faure. 13 December 2020 8:17 AM
Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime. 12 December 2020 11:44 AM
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show. 12 December 2020 7:13 AM
View all Entertainment
Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access. 13 December 2020 7:01 AM
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
View all World
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
View all Opinion

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
The Social Rundown

The Social Rundown

10 December 2020 6:31 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.


More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia

14 December 2020 8:41 AM

With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of  Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vehicle owners can choose own mechanic and not void warranty

14 December 2020 8:28 AM

They did it. After years of advocating and objecting, South Africans now have the Right to Repair their own vehicles. 
This means you can take your car to be services or repair wherever you want without losing your warranty. 

Guidelines were published by the Competition Commission back in February and are now official - taking effect in July 2021. 

There are several purposes... This increases competition in the sector which means lower prices, but also to create opportunities for emerging providers. 

Motorists can also look forward to the unbundling of maintenance and service plan, meaning you should be able to purchase a vehicle without the aforementioned or independently.

Refilwe speaks to Filum Ho is the CEO of Autoboys and the vice-chair of the Right to Repair movement.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Pro Trump Protestors

14 December 2020 8:04 AM

Brexit on the Brink extra time for the UK & EU’s last minute talks.
 
An insensitive crime a robbery during Paolo Rossi’s funeral. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

14 December 2020 7:36 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Withholding of reports for outstanding school fees

14 December 2020 7:34 AM

Are privately-run schools allowed to withhold school reports due to outstanding fees? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lebogang Montjane, the Executive Director of the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Zane Killian tracked anti-gang unit cops among hundreds of others, illegally.

14 December 2020 7:21 AM

Refilwe speaks to Kyle Cowan Investigative journalist  at News24.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday: Understanding extended warranties

14 December 2020 6:53 AM

Extended warranties can bring you some piece of mind given how expensive it can be to repair an appliance or vehicle once the original warranty has run out, but it is an added cost which many might not have considered when budgeting for the purchase. Are they worth it? Refilwe Moloto speaks to freelance personal finance journalist Neesa Moodley.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pavement produce means food for all

14 December 2020 6:45 AM

Michele's pavement food garden realises the kind of suburbs we want to see. Let's make it happen and hear from her how its done.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

14 December 2020 6:36 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City Faves: CrossStitchSupplies.co.za

11 December 2020 8:52 AM

With Sam Barnard Owner of CrossStitchSupplies.co.za.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prof: Tougher restrictions on the cards, but hard lockdown out of the question

Local

Early December debit orders - is it legal?

Local

Zain Kilian illegally executed 1000s of pings to track down Lt Colonel Kinnear

Local

EWN Highlights

Motsoaledi: Home Affairs offices in bad state

14 December 2020 12:46 PM

Gauteng police close 9 illegal liquor outlets

14 December 2020 12:29 PM

Russia stages 'successful' second launch of new rocket

14 December 2020 12:09 PM

