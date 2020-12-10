The Social Rundown

With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.LISTEN TO PODCAST
They did it. After years of advocating and objecting, South Africans now have the Right to Repair their own vehicles.
This means you can take your car to be services or repair wherever you want without losing your warranty.
Guidelines were published by the Competition Commission back in February and are now official - taking effect in July 2021.
There are several purposes... This increases competition in the sector which means lower prices, but also to create opportunities for emerging providers.
Motorists can also look forward to the unbundling of maintenance and service plan, meaning you should be able to purchase a vehicle without the aforementioned or independently.
Refilwe speaks to Filum Ho is the CEO of Autoboys and the vice-chair of the Right to Repair movement.
Brexit on the Brink extra time for the UK & EU’s last minute talks.
An insensitive crime a robbery during Paolo Rossi’s funeral.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Are privately-run schools allowed to withhold school reports due to outstanding fees? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lebogang Montjane, the Executive Director of the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa.
Refilwe speaks to Kyle Cowan Investigative journalist at News24.
Extended warranties can bring you some piece of mind given how expensive it can be to repair an appliance or vehicle once the original warranty has run out, but it is an added cost which many might not have considered when budgeting for the purchase. Are they worth it? Refilwe Moloto speaks to freelance personal finance journalist Neesa Moodley.
Michele's pavement food garden realises the kind of suburbs we want to see. Let's make it happen and hear from her how its done.
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
With Sam Barnard Owner of CrossStitchSupplies.co.za.