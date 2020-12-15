Eskom interim results: Is power supplier on the right track to recovery?

Today at 17:45 Kruger Shalati - The Train Lodge on the Bridge in Skukuza Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Judiet Barnes - Sales, Marketing and Brand Executive for Kruger Shalati

Today at 18:11 Public Sector Unions lose court bid to force government to implement 2020 wage hikes The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚

Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank

Andrew Levy - Labour Economist and MD at Andrew Levy Employment

Today at 18:13 The impact of the public sector wage bill ruling on the ruling party The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

JP Landman - Visiting professor ( and Political & Trend Analyst) at University of Free State

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 ConCourt rules against Public Protector Mkhwebane in Zuma tax case The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Joon Chong - Partner at Webber Wentzel

Today at 18:50 Barry Hilton wraps up 2020 - the year that was The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Barry Hilton - Comedian at ...

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow

Today at 19:33 ZOOM Investment School - Investing with style – A guide to understanding investment styles and strategies The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Riccardo Fontanella - Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments

