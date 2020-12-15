We're spending more on medical out-of-pocket expenses than ever

Medical aids seem to be covering less of our expenses: out-pocket-spending is up 55% over the past 5 years according to the Council for Medical Schemes. Maninie Molatseli, Senior Researcher at CMS explains the findings to Refilwe Moloto.
Melody Kleinsmith | Acting Director Advancement , Iziko Museums of South Africa
America’s vaccine roll out it has started with 150 US hospitals.
A Christmas Carol in Dundee a special performance for an audience of 1.
Eskom has released their interim financial result and while revenues were flat, the electricity utility reported a modest profit. Refilwe Moloto speaks to energy analyst Chris Yelland to discuss the state of Eskom.
Sisa Ntshona speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what the latest announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa means for the embattled industry.
There has been concern over the fact that Adobe Flash support will be coming to an end on 31 December 2020, especially since it was such an integral part of the SARS eFiling system. Why is it coming to an end and whatdoes this mean for taxpayers? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ruan Jooste, Associate Editor at Business Maverick.
The promenade is looking great. A vegetation rehabilitation project has been ongoing for over a year with some notable changes like waterwise species and better drainage management. Nicola Jowell has been leading the charge.
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.