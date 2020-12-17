What's the prognosis for commercial property sector?

Online shopping, quieter malls, remote working. Are we going to see a long term shift in how we shop and work and how will this impact on the commercial property sector? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nosiphiwo Balfour, a Structured Property Finance Specialist at Investec.
Acting UIF Commission, Marsha Bronkhorst, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how and why they are embarking on a process of payment reruns on their wage protection scheme. And it could mean good news for you if you somehow missed out after applying for aid in recent months.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Coronavirus origins the W.H.O. says it will investigate in China soon.
Tom Cruise - Covid hero as he films Mission Impossible 7.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Monique Taute, AfriForum's head of campaigns, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the basis of their court bid to have certain beaches in the Eastern Cape, Garden Route and Kwa Zulu Natal opened.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Ryan McFadyen – co founder and head of strategy at Have You Heard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Joanie Fredericks, co-founder of NEAD Community Development in Tafelsig, to find out how her organisation is helping out the poor and needy this summer holiday period, when schools have closed.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
John speaks to Safura Abdool Karim | Senior researcher and public health lawyer at PRICELESS SA, Wits School of Public Health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.LISTEN TO PODCAST