Tech Tuesday : Starrstruck

Starrstruck is a video on demand site for the best in comedy, song, and dance entertainment. John Maytham speaks to Starrstruck founder Tim Fish about how it's no longer a lockdown novelty, but a way for many of us to keep enjoying South African talent.
Cryptic crosswords offer a complete mental workout and are believed to delay the onset of cognitive decline. However, people avoid them because cryptic clues seem too difficult to solve. They aren’t – you just need to learn the language.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Traffic volumes are down all over South Africa, but worryingly some provinces are seeing large increases in road deaths. John Maytham speaks to Louw Kannemeyer, the Engineering Executive at SANRAL.LISTEN TO PODCAST
After many years on the bench, Siraj Desai has just retired. Only to immediately become the legal services ombud. He talks to John Maytham about a career passed and a career ahead.LISTEN TO PODCAST
EWN Africa Correspondent JJ Cornish with an update on what's happening in and around Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
1. The ongoing farm agitation against agricultural laws.
2. PM Modi and Trump: the special relation
3. Acts against conversion in two states
John Maytham speaks to News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks about the latest twist in the unraveling of the Crime Intelligence unit, as its boss Peter Jacobs heads to the high court.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Woolworths have quietly launched their same-day delivery service Dash. Find out whether you live within it's pilot phase delivery radius and try it out for free.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The latest Platter's Wine Guide is now available in hardcover. Perfect for last-minute shoppers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Marine Science is now officially a South African school subject. The school year is around the corner. All grade tens (and grownups) are welcome.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pastor John Thomas, Founder - Living HopeLISTEN TO PODCAST