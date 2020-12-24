Crime Intelligence internal fight heads to court

John Maytham speaks to News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks about the latest twist in the unraveling of the Crime Intelligence unit, as its boss Peter Jacobs heads to the high court.
Guest: Jodine Panter | Founder of 4U PlaceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Peter Du Toit | \Assistant Editor at News 24LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jean-Jacques CornishLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Grace Stevens | Baker and Owner of Grace Stevens: Everyday baking and DecoratingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Cryptic crosswords offer a complete mental workout and are believed to delay the onset of cognitive decline. However, people avoid them because cryptic clues seem too difficult to solve. They aren’t – you just need to learn the language.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Traffic volumes are down all over South Africa, but worryingly some provinces are seeing large increases in road deaths. John Maytham speaks to Louw Kannemeyer, the Engineering Executive at SANRAL.LISTEN TO PODCAST
After many years on the bench, Siraj Desai has just retired. Only to immediately become the legal services ombud. He talks to John Maytham about a career passed and a career ahead.LISTEN TO PODCAST
EWN Africa Correspondent JJ Cornish with an update on what's happening in and around Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
1. The ongoing farm agitation against agricultural laws.
2. PM Modi and Trump: the special relation
3. Acts against conversion in two states