SARU boss ordered to pay R37m to Stellenbosch University

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Western Cape desperate appeal for unemployed nurses to step in Hospitals don't have the full complement of staff and they are 'absolutely exhausted physically and emotionally' says Dr Parbhoo. 24 December 2020 11:46 AM
WCHD's Saadiq Kariem: 'Difficult to predict Covid-19 2nd wave peak in Cape Town' Chief of operations at Western Cape Department of Health Saadiq Kariem outlines the current situation. 24 December 2020 11:12 AM
Get your UCT Summer School on: Learn the language of cryptic crosswords Jonathan Ancer is presenting a fascinating Summer School course called Cryptic Crosswords, Conspiracies, Clues, and Compilers. 24 December 2020 10:10 AM
Crime Intel battle heading to court 'could bring operations to a complete halt' News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks says the latest twist in the Crime Intelligence unit saga could create leadership gap. 24 December 2020 9:22 AM
Revealed: R800M spent on state capture inquiry, Zondo to request extension Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says most of the work has been completed, with 278 witnesses having taken the hot seat. 22 December 2020 9:48 AM
Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case Police Minister Bheki Cele stopped a permitted film shoot in Camps Bay during a beach inspection. He's now had to backtrack. 19 December 2020 12:22 PM
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Woolies Dash same-day delivery service goes live with cold-chain technology Find out whether you live within its pilot phase delivery radius and try it out for free. 24 December 2020 8:48 AM
Stop stalling on Covid payouts Fedhasa tells insurance firms Last week the High court ruled that Santam should pay its client's business interruption claims. 22 December 2020 3:08 PM
Woolies Dash same-day delivery service goes live with cold-chain technology Find out whether you live within its pilot phase delivery radius and try it out for free. 24 December 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Embrace Your Curves' Candice Manuel: I'm living proof that size doesn't matter The plus-size model and motivational speaker on her journey to self-acceptance and promoting body positivity. 20 December 2020 3:42 PM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit. 18 December 2020 5:40 PM
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa. 22 December 2020 8:02 AM
Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom. 21 December 2020 9:33 AM
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
SARU boss ordered to pay R37m to Stellenbosch University

SARU boss ordered to pay R37m to Stellenbosch University

25 December 2020 11:36 AM

Guest: Peter Du Toit | \Assistant Editor at News 24


Concept Pop Up store in Cape Town

25 December 2020 11:40 AM

Guest:  Jodine Panter | Founder of 4U Place 

The Africa Report

25 December 2020 11:29 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish 

How to prepare for surprise guests and gingerbread houses

25 December 2020 11:28 AM

Guest: Grace Stevens | Baker and Owner of Grace Stevens: Everyday baking and                 Decorating 

UCT Summer School : Cryptic Crosswords: Conspiracies, Clues and Compilers

24 December 2020 9:05 AM

Cryptic crosswords offer a complete mental workout and are believed to delay the onset of cognitive decline. However, people avoid them because cryptic clues seem too difficult to solve. They aren’t – you just need to learn the language.

SANRAL on our festive season road stats

24 December 2020 8:51 AM

Traffic volumes are down all over South Africa, but worryingly some provinces are seeing large increases in road deaths. John Maytham speaks to Louw Kannemeyer, the Engineering Executive at SANRAL.

South Africa has a new legal services ombud

24 December 2020 8:22 AM

After many years on the bench, Siraj Desai has just retired. Only to immediately become the legal services ombud. He talks to John Maytham about a career passed and a career ahead.

The Africa Report

24 December 2020 7:58 AM

EWN Africa Correspondent JJ Cornish with an update on what's happening in and around Africa.

Emerging Economies: India

24 December 2020 7:49 AM

1. The ongoing farm agitation against agricultural laws.

2. PM Modi and Trump: the special relation

3. Acts against conversion in two states

Crime Intelligence internal fight heads to court

24 December 2020 7:30 AM

John Maytham speaks to News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks about the latest twist in the unraveling of the Crime Intelligence unit, as its boss Peter Jacobs heads to the high court.

Western Cape desperate appeal for unemployed nurses to step in

Local

WCHD's Saadiq Kariem: 'Difficult to predict Covid-19 2nd wave peak in Cape Town'

Local

10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in March 2020

Lifestyle

10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in December 2020

Local

George police arrest suspected drug dealer with dagga worth more then R500,000

25 December 2020 6:15 PM

Pope urges COVID-19 'vaccines for all' in Christmas message

25 December 2020 5:35 PM

EC govt appeal for info relating to deadly attack in Mount Ayliff

25 December 2020 5:07 PM

